Beginning Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Historical Museum will host its newest exhibit: San Joaquin Votes: Exercise Your Right!
Julie Blood, collections and exhibits manager at the museum, said the exhibit will touch on a variety of themes including women’s suffrage, historic political figures in the county and the history of voting.
People that attend will learn about the various political parties, the election process, political districts, types of ballot measures, women’s suffrage, and historical political campaigns of San Joaquin County, according to Blood.
“We were throwing around ideas and we wanted to include an exhibit that highlighted the 19th amendment, however, we did not have enough artifacts to make that its own exhibit, so we decided to do a broader exhibit that focused on voting and elections,” Blood said.
The exhibit will highlight two known suffragists, Laura DeForce Gordon from Lodi and Minerva Goodman from Stockton.
Gordon was a gifted writer and journalist. She gave lectures in favor of women’s rights and helped organize the first Women’s Suffrage Convention for California in 1870. As a champion for women, Gordon wrote about women’s rights and was the first woman to publish a daily newspaper in the U.S.
Gordon helped her sister, Gertie DeForce Cluff, start Lodi’s first newspaper, The Valley Review, in 1878, according to News-Sentinel archives. Gordon was also one of the nation’s first female attorneys to practice law, although it took amending several state and federal laws for her to earn the right to attend law school and be admitted to the bar.
Goodman was a Member of the California Equal Suffrage Association, served as president, secretary, and public relations officer for the Stockton Political Equality Club from 1904-11. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and worked as a physician in Stockton from 1904-62.
Goodman generally saw patients who were immigrants from China, the poor and the elderly. While living in Stockton Goodman served as a collegiate doctor for women's health at the University of the Pacific and was also involved with developing X-ray technology to aid in tuberculosis testing.
“In addition to notable women (suffragists), we will have artifacts from former California Governor James Herbert Budd’s election and Warren Atherton, both of Stockton,” Blood said.
A 19th century sample ballot, from Budd’s election (in1894), will be on display in the museum.
Budd served as the 19th governor of California from 1895-99. He was a native of Janesville, Wis., before moving to Stockton in 1858. He attended the University of California Berkeley, before returning to Stockton where he practiced law and was appointed the San Joaquin County deputy district attorney.
Before serving as governor, Budd was nominated by the Democratic Party to serve as the candidate for the 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. His campaign for the House was based on fighting railroad corruption, and he refused to ride trains during his campaign, earning Budd the nickname “Buckboard Jim.” While in Congress Budd appropriated support and funding for the dredging of the Stockton Channel, which eased transport along the Port of Stockton near the San Joaquin River.
The exhibit will also include artifacts relating to Warren Atherton, who was born in San Francisco and moved to Stockton in 1911 at the age of 20. He found work at the notable Stockton law office H. R. McNoble before he being drafted and serving in France during World War I.
After returning to Stockton he worked as the general counsel for the California Department of Veterans Affairs from 1935-60. He was also a consultant for the Secretary of War and envoy to Nelson Rockefeller, who was the Coordinator of International Affairs. He also served the delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1944, 1948, 1952, and was widely known for his contributions to the G.I. Bill, officially known as the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944.
Political artifacts collected throughout the county will be on display to help tell stories about the region's political history. Some of the artifacts on display in this exhibit are one of San Joaquin County’s early ballot boxes, political buttons and ribbons, voter registration books, precinct maps, and photographs. Some notable pieces include a campaign sign for Herbert Hoover’s presidential race that hung outside a building located on El Dorado Street in Stockton.
“We will also have political cards (which were like business cards), campaign posters, and pieces of the granite columns from the third County Courthouse that was built in 1964,” Blood said.
Blood believes the most impressive and notable artifact that the museum has in its collection is a ballot box from the1800s.
“It is a two-foot by two-foot by two-foot wooden box that people used to slip their ballots in,” she said.
An opening celebration will be held on Feb. 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum, 11793 North Micke Grove Road, Lodi.
Light refreshments will be available, along with a presentation led by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff, who will discuss current political processes and voting updates.
For more information, hours of operation and admission call the museum at 209-331-2055 or visit www.sanjoaquinhistory.org. The exhibit will close on March 1.