It’s officially summer, and the season is bringing the heat to Lodi.
The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office has issued a heat advisory for much of Northern California — including San Joaquin County — until 8 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s gonna be a long stretch. You’re looking at hundred-degree days for the next several days, and it’s only going to get hotter,” said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm Accuweather.
The mercury hit 100 degrees in Lodi on Monday, kicking off a week of triple-digit temperatures that could reach as high as 105 on Thursday.
“It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a respite from this heat until probably Sunday at the earliest,” Rossio said.
Even in the Delta, highs are expected to be in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight lows for Northern California are expected to range from the low 60s to 70s.
It’s a big change after the relatively mild weather the region has experienced so far this year. Though June 2 and 3 saw highs of about 102, temperatures have averaged in the high 80s for most of the month.
Even so, Lodi isn’t expected to break any records. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this week, but it will likely fall several degrees short of the 111-degree record set on June 25, 1925, Rossio said.
Because no day is expected to reach 106 degrees or hotter, the City of Lodi isn’t planning to set up any cooling stations, city spokesman Jeff Hood said.
Residents should do their best to stay cool however they can, Rossio said. That includes drinking plenty of cold water, and sheltering somewhere with air conditioning if possible.
“That’s the best way you can keep cool,” he said.
If an air conditioner isn’t available, Rossio suggested refrigerating a wet towel, then laying it over your forehead or the back of your neck.
“Try to take it easy,” he said. “Don’t do any strenuous activities outside.”
The National Weather Service advised avoiding outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., drinking plenty of water, and keeping an eye on elderly friends and family members, young children and pets to ensure they don’t become ill from the heat.
Area residents should also be careful not to leave children or pets in their cars, where temperatures can climb quickly as high as 130 degrees, Rossio said.
While next week is expected to drop into the mid- to high 90s, Rossio is worried high temperatures this week and dusty winds out of the Sierra next week could raise the risk of wildfires.
“This is the dry season,” he said. “That is a concern.”
Anyone who sees smoke should report it immediately to the authorities, he said.