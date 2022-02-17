Planning Commission Chair Julieann Martin asked staff Tuesday if there was an expected date the new Lodi Bowling Alley would be open.
City of Lodi planning director John Della Monica said there was not, but he has been in recent contact with the developers and owners.
“They’re anticipating now, about a six-month period of time,” Della Monica said. “The news is all of the lane construction is now done. They’re just doing some fine-tuning of the food service area, as well as some exterior minor details. They’re getting closer.