Juan Valdez of Lodi was still in shock on Thursday morning — as was most of his family — after learning that his 22-year-old son Nelson Valdez was found dead on Tuesday near the scene of a traffic accident in Tuolumne County.
“We can’t believe what happened, it’s terrible,” Juan said. “We’re very sad, but we have to take care of my young son, too.”
Nelson left home on Jan. 24 after buying a camera, Juan said, and had planned on spending only one night at Yosemite National Park taking pictures before returning the next day.
“But he never returned,” Juan said. “The first day he went, we tried to call him, but he never answered any of our calls.”
Nelson’s family reported him missing on Jan. 26, Juan said, but they had no idea what had happened to him until officers from the California Highway Patrol found him dead near Groveland on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Tuesday press release from Sonora CHP, officers responded to reports of a vehicle over the side of Highway 120 near Grizzly Creek at approximately 2:41 p.m. Tuesday and found Nelson’s 2003 Honda Accord — which had suffered major damage — approximately 200 feet down the embankment.
Nelson’s body was found nearby, and while the accident is still under investigation, it appears he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Juan Carlos Valdez, Nelson’s 18-year-old brother, remembered Nelson as an outgoing young man who loved video games, rap and indie music and spending time with friends.
“He liked to joke around,” Juan Carlos said.
Translating for his mother, Juan Carlos said Nelson was also happy when he was a young child.
“When he was a kid, everyone said he was very nice, he always had a lot of friends and basically everyone liked him,” Juan Carlos said.
Nelson graduated from Tokay High School in 2014, Juan said, and although he left San Joaquin Delta College after only one year, Juan said Nelson had planned to return to Delta.
“He had an appointment with a counselor three days after he went missing,” Juan said.
In addition to exercising at In-Shape Health Club on West Lockeford Street, Juan said Nelson enjoyed spending nearly every day taking his beloved dog Penny on walks, often to Lodi Lake. Nelson even let Penny sleep in his bed, Juan said.
“I told him, ‘Son, don’t put the dog in the bed,’ but he didn’t care,” Juan said. “He said ‘no, Dad, I don’t like to leave the dog in the garage because it’s cold.’ He loved his dog.”