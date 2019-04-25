In a small house on the outskirts of Lodi, homeless veterans are getting a new lease on life.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977 — where he welded and repaired Jeeps — Leon Duette lived in Los Angeles and San Jose before making his way to San Joaquin County and, eventually, to Compassion Residio Services in Lodi where he now lives.
“I wanted to make a better life for myself,” Duette said. “I had been in San Jose for too long, I needed something different.”
Duette came to Compassion Residio — which opened its doors last December — looking for a safe place to get his life back on track, he said, away from drugs, crime and violence.
“I don’t deal with gangs and stuff like that,” Duette said. “How can you claim something that sends you to jail?”
In the few months that he has lived in the house, Duette has come to enjoy the peace and stability Compassion Residio offers.
“I don’t think I’ll ever find another shelter like this,” Duette said. “Here, we take showers every day, get our clothes cleaned once a week. This is a great place to live.”
As Compassion Residio’s main goal is to help homeless veterans find permanent housing, Duette hopes to find a place in rural San Joaquin County as he has grown accustomed to the country lifestyle.
“Something really nice that’s got men and women, I don’t want something that’s all men,” Duette said. “Been there, done that.”
Duette said other homeless veterans should look into Compassion Residio, as they could benefit from the program’s services as well.
“Once they come out and see for themselves, they can see it’s a different way of living,” Duette said. “If you apply yourself, you’ll gain a lot from it. You have to want it, though. You have to want to change your life from running the streets.”
Daniel Rose, another Army veteran, served as a military police officer from 1980 to 1984 at Fort McClellan in Alabama.
“It taught me respect and dignity for myself and others,” Rose said. “I never had to put my hands on anybody or restrain anybody.”
Like Duette, Rose came to Compassion Residio to heal.
“They found a blood clot in my leg,” Rose said. “When I got here, I couldn’t walk.”
Since coming to the house, Rose has begun working out at Planet Fitness in Lodi.
“I’m up to an hour on the bicycle, and lifting weights pretty good,” Rose said.
Originally from Venice Beach, Rose has worked as a journeyman painter and a chef, among other jobs.
“When I do something for a long time, I try to do something else,” Rose said.
Rose hopes to find permanent housing in a working community away from drugs and crime — two reasons he left Venice Beach in the first place. Until then, he’s happy to live at Compassion Residio.
“Out here, you can walk around at night,” Rose said. “It’s gentle out here. Very, very gentle.”
After he finds housing, Rose’s next goal is to find a job, he said, anything from engineering to working in a kitchen. He especially likes service work as it keeps him out of trouble.
“The biggest thing out here is being of service,” Rose said. “They really get people motivated to help others.”
In addition to delicious meals prepared by a caring staff who eats with them, Rose said he enjoys the bond he shares with his fellow veterans.
“We’re not better or above anyone, it’s just a common bond,” Rose said.
Rose recommends Compassion Residio to any homeless veteran looking to get their life back on track, he said, as long as they’re willing to put in the work.
“I’d let them know up front, it’s not a place to lay down. It’s a place to stand up,” Rose said.
A native of Stockton, Alexander Trujillo joined the Marines in 1976 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as an infantryman until 1979.
“Some of the best infantry around, I think,” Trujillo said.
After living in various homeless shelters, Trujillo first learned of Compassion Residio from someone who worked at St. Mary’s Dining Room in Stockton. Much like Duette and Rose, Trujillo quickly came to love the place.
“This is a hell of a jumping off spot,” Trujillo said. “I’ve done too much wrong, it’s time for me to jump off and get a better start.”
Trujillo enjoys the respect he and his fellow veterans have for each other and the staff, he said, as well as the freedom to get to know himself and his surroundings.
“We do as we can,” Trujillo said. “Anything within reason, we’re allowed.”
Many of the residents held professional jobs in the past, Trujillo said — he used to be a pipefitter — although he is not quite sure where he will work next.
“I’m still ready to work,” Trujillo said. “Be that as it may, I’m going to chill on it for a while.”
Although he loves living at Compassion Residio, Trujillo still plans to find a place of his own soon.
“When I do leave here, I plan to come back and help out with yardwork and other things that need doing,” Trujillo said. “It’ll be a little stipend, and I’m OK with that.”