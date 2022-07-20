The Lodi Police Department announced that its investigation into the missing remains of an unborn child from a local funeral home will be turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said detectives were able to identify and question the employees involved in the incident, and the District Attorney will decide whether or not to pursue criminal charges.
Stockton resident Mari Jo Planas gave birth to a stillborn girl in June, and she and her boyfriend Everardo Muñoz were planning to bury her at Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Lodi.
The couple received word from the funeral home on Saturday that their daughter’s remains were missing. They received the news two days before the scheduled burial, Planas said.
The incident is believed to have happened on July 5, and video surveillance footage from that day shows two employees of a company contracted to transport bodies to and from the funeral home handling various bags inside the facility.
Planas told the News-Sentinel Monday that she saw one of the men on the video place the body bag containing her daughter on a stretcher and open it.
He then removed a white object Planas believes was the blanket in which her daughter was wrapped, remove the body from the bag and “throw her” into a nearby trash can, Planas said.
Since that day, police said all waste containers at the funeral home had been emptied and transported to a waste collection facility.
Detectives spent Monday searching a landfill with negative results, police said.
Sgt. Sean Blandford on Tuesday said the child’s remains are most likely under 11 feet of debris in a 200-square-foot area of the landfill.
Planas told the News-Sentinel she was unsure if she and Munoz would pursue legal action at this point.
Legal action has been taken against other facilities in similar incidents of wrongfully discarded remains across the country.
According to the New York Times, a couple sued a Boston hospital last month after the remains of their two-week-old daughter were discarded in 2020.
Boston police determined that the child’s body “was probably mistaken as soiled linen” and discarded, the article states.
In 2017, a woman sued a Minnesota hospital after staff threw away her stillborn baby, whose remains were found two weeks later in a bag of dirty linens at a laundry facility, according to the Times.
And in 2009, police searched garbage dumps in Pennsylvania and New Jersey after the family of a baby who died 20 minutes after birth said a Jersey City hospital accidentally discarded the body, the Times said.
