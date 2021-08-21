San Joaquin County Public Health Services released its weekly report on COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, noting that infection rates are climbing among children 17 and younger, as well as young adults between the ages of 18 and 49.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been a total of 82,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County; of those, 446 were new cases, representing a 0.5% increase over last week. Residents of LodiÕs two ZIP codes accounted for 94 of those new cases.
The countyÕs current 7-day average is 32.1 cases per 100,000.
There have been 1,491 total COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. LodiÕs two ZIP codes have seen 198 deaths related to the coronavirus, including two deaths in the 95240 ZIP code this week.
These new cases are beginning to look different than those earlier in the pandemic, according to the countyÕs data.
Public Health Services reported that the case rate has shifted younger in the past month, with a higher percentage of new patients coming from the 18- to 34-year-old and 35- to 49-year-old demographics. In the past couple of weeks, since late July, the county has also seen an increase in the number of cases among 5- to 17-year-olds.
However, the county has seen only one COVID-related death among children 17 and younger. The 18-to-49 demographic has seen 108 COVID-related deaths.
Test positivity has also increased by 0.5% over the past seven days. San Joaquin CountyÕs current test positivity rate is 9.1%, out of 5,748 tests over the past week.
Since May, cases of the delta variant have steadily increased. By June, the variant accounted for a majority of the COVID-19 specimens tested to determine the variant in San Joaquin County. By July, it accounted for 268 of the 272 samples the county tested for variant.
At least 237 patients with COVID-19 were in county hospitals as of Thursday, with 18 admitted within the previous 24 hours. Only two ICU beds were available in the entire county on Thursday.
A total of 51.5% of county residents are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and another 9.3% are partially vaccinated. The largest number of unvaccinated county residents are in the 18- to 49-year-old age range. More than half of the countyÕs white and Latino residents have not been vaccinated.