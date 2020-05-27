LODI — Sayla Music Academy, which has been conducting all lessons online during the COVID-19 shutdown, plans to reopen for in-person lessons beginning June 1. Only private, one-on-one lessons will be available at first.
The music school plans to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parents and others will not be allowed to use the waiting rooms during their student’s lessons, and the break room will be closed.
Additionally, teachers and students will sit across the room from one another during lessons. Teachers will not give in-person lessons if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or a known exposure to someone with the illness, and will not touch students’ instruments without gloves or use of hand sanitizer. All classrooms and pianos will be disinfected between lessons.
Online lessons will continue to be available for students who prefer them.
For more information about lessons and steps Sayla Music Academy is taking to protect teachers and students, visit www.saylamusicacademy.com/covid19.
— K. Cathey
Lockeford MAC to hold Zoom meeting today
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will be joined by San Joaquin Sheriff’s Capt. Dustin Kulling in an online Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. today. Kulling will update attendees on recent crime trends, the work being done by the women and men at the Sheriff’s Office, and other recent events.
Registration is free, but required to attend the meeting. Attendees must have a free Zoom account to register. For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/lockefordmac.
— K. Cathey
Doctor donates $5 million to Pacific for drug research
STOCKTON — Pharmaceutical entrepreneur and University of the Pacific alumna Dr. Jie Du has donated $5 million to found the Jie Du Center for Innovation and Excellence for Drug Development at the university’s Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy in Stockton.
The gift has been matched by the Powell Fund Match established through an extraordinary gift of $125 million from the estate of the late Regents Robert C. and Jeannette Powell, doubling the impact of Du’s gift and resulting in a $10 million endowment to the School of Pharmacy.
Du earned a doctorate degree in pharmaceutics from Pacific in 1993 and served as the founder, president and CEO of JDP Therapeutics Inc. until it was acquired in 2019.
The Jie Du Center will serve to promote innovation in drug development through education, training and mentorship, while fostering collaboration between Pacific students and industrial scientists. Students will gain skills in pharmaceutical regulation, entrepreneurship and business to prepare them for navigating the challenges associated with new ventures in drug development.
In addition to Pacific students, programs offered at the center will be open to alumni and scientists currently working in the industry.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Census Bureau back to work in NorCal
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of nearly 150,000 households in Northern California that do not have regular mailing addresses, such as in rural areas or households that use post office boxes.
This includes 1,173 households in San Joaquin County and 385 households in southern Sacramento County.
Field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.
For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.
— K. Cathey