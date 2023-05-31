LODI — Lodi Police Department officers arrested two people on suspicion of driving under the influence while conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of West Kettleman Lane from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 to 2 a.m. Sunday, May 28.

Ten drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, and 645 vehicles were contacted.