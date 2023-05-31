LODI — Lodi Police Department officers arrested two people on suspicion of driving under the influence while conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of West Kettleman Lane from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 to 2 a.m. Sunday, May 28.
Ten drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, and 645 vehicles were contacted.
Two additional subjects were arrested for other criminal charges, included possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, or warrants for their arrest, police said.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The department will hold another checkpoint in the near future.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — Two board appointments
• Workforce Development Board — One labor organization representative
The deadline to submit applications is June 26.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the July 25 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
