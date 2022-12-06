179,333 ballots and 3½ weeks later, it’s official.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters (ROV) office officially certified the Nov. 8 election results last Friday, six days before the deadline of Dec. 8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
179,333 ballots and 3½ weeks later, it’s official.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters (ROV) office officially certified the Nov. 8 election results last Friday, six days before the deadline of Dec. 8.
The vast majority of of voters — 160,049 — cast their ballots by mail, and another 19,284 (including 2,228 valid provisional ballots) cast in-person ballots, with the combined tally representing 46.5% of the 385,679 registered voters in San Joaquin County.
“I want to thank every individual who contributed to the success of the election, from the 1,500 poll workers to ROV staff to every voter who made their voices heard,” said San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters, Olivia Hale. “We put in place multiple measures to ensure every vote was counted accurately and on time. At the end of this election, I can confidently say to every resident that San Joaquin County has once again conducted a transparent and thorough election.”
With the certification of the results complete, the ROV will present the certified results to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Despite the long count, most of the races have stayed true to the first results released on election night.
In local contests, Lisa Craig and Cameron Bregman, representing districts 2 and 3, respectively, won their first terms on the Lodi City Council. It was a clean sweep for former educators in races for the Lodi Unified School District Board of Trustees, with Courtney Porter (Area 4) being re-elected and Sherry Alexander (Area 3) and Jeff Stroh (Area 5) earning their first terms.
In the San Joaquin County Supervisor District 4 race, Steve Ding outlasted Steve Colangelo in a race to replace the termed-out Chuck Winn.
In other races, incumbent Heath Flora defeated Mushtaq Tahrikheli in the newly drawn State Assembly District 9, and Josh Harder won another term in the U.S. Congress, beating Tom Patti in a District 9 showdown.
The full results can be viewed on the county’s ROV website at www.sjgov.org/department/rov/home
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.