Some 1,400 people will take to the streets in central Lodi next month to help raise funds that will provide Adventist Health Lodi Memorial with much-needed medical equipment.
The 32nd annual Walk for the Health of It will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Lodi Memorial's south parking lot at 975 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi.
The event, hosted by the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation, includes two different 5K runs and two 1-mile treks, along with activities for youngsters and a health fair.
"What's great about this is that it's an all-ages, all-community event," foundation events director Carolyn Hoff said. "We track people from strollers to wheelchairs, and that's what makes this so special."
Before hitting the streets, participants will have the opportunity to warm up with a Jazzercise workout at 8:25 a.m., followed by a race prep routine with Twin Arbors Athletic Club at 8:55 a.m.
The 1-mile Kids' Fun Run begins at 8:45 a.m., and Hoff said Joe Serna Jr. Charter School typically brings 60 of its students to take part.
Along with the regular 5K run, Lodians can participate in a 5K Fitness and Poker Walk, all of which begin at 9:15 a.m.
The regular and Fitness 5Ks are self-timed runs, with scooters and pets allowed to take part in the latter.
The Poker Run is not a race, but a game of chance open to all participants.
There will be three stations along the 5K course where runners will receive a five-card poker hand. Upon returning to the south parking lot at the end of the run, participants will go to the Poker Tent to receive a first, second and third place prize.
The one-mile Walk and Roll at 9:25 a.m. is a non-competitive walk/run open to everyone, including those using wheelchairs or pushing strollers, as well as those with special needs.
"We'll have four senior care facilities doing the Walk and Roll," Hoff said. "The Tokay High School football team will push the seniors in wheelchairs, and it's just great to see all the big smiles as the football players push them along."
The foundation is also encouraging participants to "find your inner silly or express your creativity" by wearing a hat or head bobble while you walk. A judge will traverse the crowd and award gift cards to the craziest, most creative, and most adorable hats of the day.
The 5K will begin at the corner of Cardinal Street and Ham Lane, and participants will make their way east to Avena Avenue, heading south and then east on Tamarack Drive.
Runners and walkers will then head north on Crescent Avenue, stopping at the Lodi Avenue intersection to allow traffic to continue through its green light cycle.
Once participants get the green light again, they'll turn keep moving north and turn right onto Oak Street, left onto California Street, and then left onto Pine Street.
The course then turns left onto Sunset Drive, then left onto Oak Street, right onto Orange Avenue, and left onto Walnut Street before runners head south on Crescent Avenue once again.
Finally, runners will turn right on York Street and left on Fairmont Avenue to return to the hospital finish line.
Music will be provided by DJ MB in the south parking lot while participants visit the free health fair for screenings and check-ups. Snacks, face painting and a photo booth will also be available. Animal Friends Connection will bring pets to the event that attendees can adopt.
Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for youngsters, and $50 for a family.
The first 1,200 to register by May 11 will receive a free Walk for the Health of It T-shirt.
You can register at House of Coffees, 239 Lakewood Mall, Lodi; Twin Arbors Athletic Club, 1900 S. Hutchins St., Lodi; and the Lodi Memorial Foundation Office, 845 S. Fairmont St., Suite 3, Lodi.
You can also register online at www.lmhfoundation.org.
All proceeds will go toward the purchase of a Stryker 1688 Advanced Imaging Tower System, which will be used in the more than 6,000 general, orthopedic, ENT, thoracic, colorectal, urologic and gynecological surgeries performed at the hospital each year.
Hoff said the foundation is hoping to raise $70,000 for the machine, which will create more accurate and clear images for surgeons before an operation.
"The towers we have now are so out of date," she said. "They're not providing the clarity the surgeons need. Every one each department at the hospital will be using it."
For more information about the event, call 209-339-7582 or visit www.lmhfoundation.org/walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.