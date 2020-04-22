Since COVID-19 first reached the U.S., poison control centers around the country have been a lot busier than usual.
Calls shot up 20% from January to March compared to the same period last year, and tens of thousands of those calls were about incidents related to cleaners and disinfectants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the New York Post.
“The timing of these reported exposures corresponded to increased media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of consumer shortages of cleaning and disinfection products, and the beginning of some local and state stay-at-home order(s),” the report said.
March especially saw a rise in calls, the CDC said, using data from the National Poison Data System.
While San Joaquin County has not seen a spike locally, the news did spark officials to begin sharing information about cleaning safely and food safety on social media. Over the past few weeks, the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has been sharing links to a number of resources on the topic collected by UC Davis.
“We’re following their guidance,” said Daniel Kim, supervising public health educator with the county.
Among those tips:
• Don’t store groceries outside of the home, in cars or in garages, except for in working refrigerators or freezers.
• Don’t wash produce with dish soap, detergent or chemical disinfectants.
• If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, have food delivered. Do not leave your home and if you do, do not go shopping.
• Wash hands and use hand sanitizer when entering a grocery store and after leaving, and avoid touching items unnecessarily or touching your face.
• Maintain social distancing when shopping — stay at least 6 feet away from other people as much as you can.
“There’s been no evidence that food surfaces have been a mode of transmission,” Kim said.
Produce should be rinsed well under running water and scrubbed with a clean produce brush. However, using soap or bleach can make the food unsafe to eat, according to UC Davis.
“Do not use antibacterial soaps or dish detergents to wash fruits and vegetables because soap or detergent residues can remain on the produce,” the university wrote in “Safe Handling of Fruits and Vegetables.” Soaking them in water can cause cross-contamination issues.
Bleach can even penetrate the skin and soak into produce, Kim said.
People can use a vegetable wash made for that purpose, he said, but the main purpose of those mixtures is to remove wax.
In fact, he said, food-borne illnesses are more of a danger than COVID-19 when it comes to your groceries.
“I would leave the cleaning chemicals for surface cleaning,” he said.
And home cooks do need to take care to clean and sanitize their food preparation surfaces, he said.
Home chefs should clean their sinks with hot, soapy water before and after preparing produce, wash and sanitize cutting boards and utensils regularly, especially after preparing meat or before preparing foods that will not be cooked, and if possible, use separate cutting boards for meat (including poultry and fish) and produce.
Leftovers should not be left out on the counter, but should be refrigerated as soon as possible.
Shoppers should also take care to separate produce from meats, poultry and fish in their shopping carts, grocery bags and refrigerators or freezers, according to UC Davis. Meat should be stored on bottom shelves so it cannot drip onto the food below it. This helps prevent cross contamination.
Food can be taken from the store containers and put into Tupperware or similar containers once it’s home, Kim said.
And always, always wash your hands before eating, he said.
It’s also important that people use cleaning supplies — especially ones like bleach and ammonia — exactly as directed.
Inhalation exposure was the root of the largest number of calls to poison control centers, the CDC said. Users should ensure that spaces are well-ventilated before cleaning with chemicals.
In a case cited by the CDC, a woman mixed bleach, vinegar and water in her kitchen sink to soak produce, and created the toxic, gas form of chlorine. She had to be transported to a local hospital for oxygen therapy and observation.
In a second case, a preschooler ingested hand sanitizer, then became dizzy, fell and struck her head. At the hospital, tests showed her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, and the child spent two days in intensive care, the CDC said.
“To reduce improper use and prevent unnecessary chemical exposures, users should always read and follow directions on the label, only use water at room temperature for dilution (unless stated otherwise on the label), avoid mixing chemical products, wear eye and skin protection, ensure adequate ventilation, and store chemicals out of the reach of children,” the CDC said in its report.