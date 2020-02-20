LODI — San Joaquin Fair Housing will be hosting a free landlord and tenant training workshop on Feb.27 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in the Lodi Public Library community room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The San Joaquin Fair Housing Association is a nonprofit agency established in 1983 to serve the citizens of San Joaquin County. Its services are provided to the community free of charge and are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provided by San Joaquin County and the cities of Stockton, Tracy, Lodi, Manteca, Lathrop, Ripon, and Escalon.
The mission of San Joaquin Fair Housing is to ensure that all members of the community have equal access to safe affordable housing and to eliminate discrimination in housing. In working to educate the public about their rights, it hosts a tenant and landlord workshop once a year.
This workshop will have Spanish translators available.
For more information contact Housing Counselor Lupe Graham at 209-451-3471.
— Oula Miqbel
Trivia Night to be held at Lodi library on Feb. 29
LODI — The Friends of the Lodi Public Library will host their first Trivia Night fundraiser on Feb. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. inside the Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
The Trivia Night fundraiser was inspired by the annual Trivia Bee hosted by the Library & Literary Foundation, which raises money for the Stockton-San Joaquin Library Literacy Projects’ private one-on-one tutoring to help adults learn to read and write.
The friends are looking for teams of four to participate in the trivia night. Group registrations cost $240, and the Friends of the Library are hoping to get 30 teams to participate to meet their $6,000 goal.
The trivia night will consist of four rounds with 10 questions each round from the following three categories; wine, women, and song.
The trivia night will be emceed by former News-Sentinel publisher Marty Weybret, and the evening’s trivia judge will be retired San Joaquin Superior Court Judge Bob McNatt.
The winners of the trivia night will receive a plaque that will be hung in the library with the name of the winning team.
Proceeds from the trivia night will benefit the library and raise funds for a new collection of children’s books.
To learn more about the trivia night or to sign up visit https://friendsoflodi. org/trivia-night/, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Lodi-Public-Library for updates.
— Oula Miqbel
Tokay Colony 4-H Club receives mini-grant
LINDEN — Tokay Colony 4-H Club receives Aaron Judge ‘All Rise’ Foundation inaugural Mini-Grant.
Tokay Colony 4-H Club serves eighty youth members of East Lodi.
The Mini-Grant will be used to continue developing leadership and public speaking skills, expanding their knowledge of raising livestock and helping in the community.
Linden native and New York Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge started the ALL RISE Foundation to focus on developing positive character traits. The foundation provides awards and incentive programs in schools and local organizations to encourage and reward academic improvement and excellence. It supports children and youth experiencing difficult health and family circumstances.
The ALL RISE Mini-Grants support its mission statement including youth leadership development conferences and camps; citizenship programs and school assemblies to improve the culture and climate of school campuses for students in grades 3 through 12.
For more information on the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation visit aaronjudgeallrisefoundation.org
— Oula Miqbel