The Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee will hold a virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.
Allie Dumas with the Center for Land-Based Learning will present “Meet Your Watershed Neighbor” and discuss the SLEWS program. Email kgrant@lodi.gov for the meeting link.
Supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is July 21
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Aug. 22 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (two board appointments)
Workforce Development Board (one labor organization representative)
