The Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee will hold a virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Allie Dumas with the Center for Land-Based Learning will present “Meet Your Watershed Neighbor” and discuss the SLEWS program. Email kgrant@lodi.gov for the meeting link.

