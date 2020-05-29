The free meal service plan provided by Lodi Unified at some locations throughout the COVID-19 shutdown has been extended through the end of June.
The twice-per-week plan will stay with its routine of Mondays and Wednesdays, with pickup available from 11 a.m. to noon. The meals are available to children 18 and younger.
Beginning on June 1, pickup locations are Tokay High, Washington Elementary and Heritage Elementary in Lodi, Lockeford Elementary in Lockeford, and Bear Creek High, McNair High, Delta Sierra Middle School and Clairmont Elementary School in Stockton.
District buses will also make rounds, serving students in the bus zone or parking lot at Point Quest Education (12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.), Live Oak Elementary (11:20 to 11:50 a.m.), Turner School (11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.) and Tower Park (noon to 12:20) in Lodi, Corner Parking Lot in Clements (12:40 to 1 p.m.), Paradise Point (11 to 11:20 a.m.) and Calvary First Assembly of God Church (11:15 to 11:45 a.m.) in Stockton, Victor School in Victor (11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.) and Houston School in Acampo (11 to 11:20 a.m.).
— David Witte