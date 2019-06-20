Lodi and Galt police officers alike made drug-related arrests in the past few days, with the most recent taking place Tuesday in Lodi.
According to Lodi Police Sgt. Steve Maynard, Lodi police officers contacted 32-year-old Robert Guerrero of Lodi sitting in a car on the 400 block of East Walnut Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday and learned that the car’s registration was expired.
After learning that Guerrero was on searchable probation, Maynard said, officers found drugs and several weapons on his person.
“He had three billy clubs, metal knuckles, meth and a pipe,” Maynard said.
Guerrero was arrested on suspicion of possessing a billy club, possessing an illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At approximately 11:43 p.m. Sunday, Galt police received an anonymous tip regarding a man with a felony arrest warrant out of Arizona for a weapons offense, according to a post on the Galt Police Department’s Facebook page.
The man — later identified as 29-year-old Travis Knight of Henderson, Nev. — was at the time considered to be armed and dangerous.
Officers found Knight’s vehicle near the area of Walnut Avenue and Park Terrace Drive, and searched it to find methamphetamine and hypodermic needles.
Knight was arrested on suspicion of the felony warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to San Joaquin County Main Jail without incident.