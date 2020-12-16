According to San Joaquin County health officials, the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 during this latest surge of cases is to avoid leaving the house as much as possible.
“What can we as the public do? It is stay home,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said. “I know people might not want to hear that, but that’s what you have, as power, to do because of our hospital situation.”
Park made her remarks during her COVID-19 update at Tuesday’s meeting of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, after leaders asked her what more residents could do besides wearing masks and social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
Her urging residents to remain at home also comes as the San Joaquin Valley region teeters on the brink of having zero intensive care unit capacity at hospitals throughout 12 counties.
As of Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health was reporting that the region’s ICUs were operating with 1.6% capacity left, a slight uptick from the 0% capacity reported Monday.
County ICUs are operating at 117%, with 73 patients at all seven hospitals, of which 52 are on ventilators, Park said.
In addition to minimal ICU capacity, Park said the county is also facing a new case rate of 55.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day, and a 15.1% test positivity rate.
The county’s re-infection rate is also at 1.4, Park said, meaning every person infected with the virus has the potential to transmit it to 1.4 people. There are currently 3,795 active COVID-19 cases in the county, and those patients could potentially infect an additional 5,313 people.
There were a total of 32,641 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, as well as 537 deaths, according to county public health data. San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency also reported that there were a total of 319 people being treated for the virus in its hospitals, eclipsing the peak of 262 set in July.
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents District 4 and Lodi on the board, asked if anyone was following the rules set forth by the state and county anymore.
He also lamented that while the county discusses COVID-19 numbers, the consequences or sources of COVID-19 cases are rarely disclosed.
“I don’t know if the problem is restaurants, retail, or family gatherings,” he said. “There has to be some information gathered and would seem to me that we could provide statistical information as to where all this is happening.”
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard does include a widget that breaks down where COVID-19 outbreaks and cases are mostly occurring. There have been a total of 202 outbreaks, with 54.5% of them — or 110 — coming through community transmission. About 57 outbreaks — 28.2% — have been through congregate settings, while about 35 — or 17.3% — have been traced to skilled nursing facilities.
Park said state public health identified skilled nursing facilities, family gatherings and restaurants as the top three sources of cases and outbreaks.
“Our contact tracers call about 150 people a day, and on average, 30 admit to being at large gatherings,” she said. “At restaurants, we’ve had five outbreaks in the county, but they’ve occurred through employees, not customers.”
While this week’s numbers look bad, Park said things could be worse if county residents weren’t wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.
“We’re having a good flu season too because almost everyone is wearing masks,” she said. “If everyone were to follow the law and do all the things we’ve asked them to do, we’d get through this. We can’t get through this pandemic if people don’t wear a mask or practice social distancing.”