While the county’s new COVID-19 case rate and its test positivity rates have remained stable over the last few weeks, it appears that new cases are surging.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ Monday report, there have been 194 new cases reported over the last week.
Fifteen of those cases were reported in Lodi, 58 in Stockton, 38 in Manteca and 29 in Tracy.
There have also been 38 new cases in the unincorporated areas of the county, according to the report.
Those numbers bring the county’s total to 168,155 cases since the pandemic began.
Daniel Kim, spokesman for county public health, said deaths have not increased. However, staff was working with geocoding software last week that helped to place more than 50 deaths in the correct jurisdictions.
Despite the new cases, the county’s case rate is still 3.5 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate is 1.5%.
In addition, hospitalizations remain low at 12 being treated for COVID-19 at seven facilities in the county.
Some 64.3% of eligible county residents are completely vaccinated, and 13.3% are partially vaccinated. In Lodi, 74% of the population is fully vaccinated and 14.5% are partially vaccinated.
Of those vaccinated, 26.8% have received a booster shot and 31.4% have yet to receive it. Another 41.8% are fully vaccinated but ineligible for a booster, or they must wait the full six months after their primary doses to get one.
Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 282,467 total cases and 3,129 deaths since the pandemic began, with 678 new cases reported and 13 deaths.
That county’s case rate is 5.5 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity is 7.5%.
There have been 6,877 cases in Galt and 77 deaths.
Sacramento County reported 66% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, and 71.1% are partially vaccinated.
The percentage of vaccinations in Galt dropped from 63% to 53%, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county does not disclose partial vaccinations for cities.
