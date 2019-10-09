Adventist Health Lodi Memorial recently welcomed the additions of Dr. Alexander J. Nedopil, an orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. Mary Irwin, a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in gastroenterology.
Nedopil will join Dr. Stephen M. Howell in practice. Nedopil specializes in primary and complex hip and knee reconstruction. He cares for patients with osteoarthritis, sports injuries, failed arthroplasty and more.
Nedopil earned his medical degree from Technische Universität München in Munich, Germany. He completed his internships at Metu-Karl Hospital in Metu, Ethiopia, and Hopital du Jura Site de Delemont in Basel, Switzerland. He then completed his residencies in orthopedic surgery at Julius Maximilian Universität in Würzburg, Germany, and University of California in Davis, followed by a fellowship in adult reconstruction and joint replacement at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.
Nedopil became a physician because he wanted to apply his knowledge and skill to improving each patient’s quality of life.
“I love what I do. Satisfied patients, enjoying their newly gained mobility, make me extremely happy,” Nedopil said.
A native of Germany, Nedopil is fluent in German, English and French. When not caring for patients, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Sukhmine, a general surgeon, and young son.
Nedopil is accepting new patients at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, located at 975 S. Fairmont Ave. in Lodi, and has a second office location at 8120 Timberlake Way, Suite 112, in Sacramento. More information and appointments are available by calling 209-339-7870.
Irwin cares for patients with hepatitis C, liver cirrhosis, gastroesophageal reflux disease and more.
Irwin earned her doctor of nursing practice degree from the University of San Francisco and completed her residency at Feather River Health Center in Paradise. She also earned a master’s degree in nursing and family practice degree from Sonoma State University. She is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner (FNP).
Irwin has been a nurse for more than 40 years and pursued a doctorate because she loves working in nursing and wanted to expand her ability to care for patients. She finds working with patients who have hepatitis C especially rewarding because they can recover and regain their quality of life.
When not seeing patients, she enjoys spending time with her five grandchildren.
Irwin is accepting new patients at Adventist Health Physicians Network Medical Office – Gastroenterology, located at 999 S. Fairmont Ave., Ste. 125, in Lodi. More information and appointments are available by calling 209-334-8514.