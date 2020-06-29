- 3,291 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 52 deaths. 129 patients are currently hospitalized. 1,678 have recovered. ZIP code data has not been updated since Saturday; at that time, there were 189 total cases in the 95240 ZIP code and 73 in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi; 21 total cases in the 95220 ZIP code, which includes Acampo; 8 in the 95237 ZIP code, which includes Lockeford; 6 in the 95632 ZIP code, which includes rural Galt; and 93 in the 95212 ZIP code, which includes Morada. To view additional data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 3,004 cases in Sacramento County, including 104 in Galt (not including San Joaquin County cases), 10 in Isleton, and 415 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 68 deaths. 1,657 have likely recovered.
- 32 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 16 have recovered.
- 21 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 12 have recovered.
- 2,115 cases in Stanislaus County, with 41 deaths. 1,577 have recovered.
- 5,762 cases in Alameda County, with 133 deaths.
- 2,971 cases in Contra Costa County, with 76 deaths.
- 215,581 cases in California, with 5,935 deaths.
- 2,564,163 cases in the United States, with 125,928 deaths. 685,164 have recovered.
- 10,199,798 cases worldwide, with 502,947 deaths. 5,169,421 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 3:30 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.