Toxic threat in the Delta: Submerged tugboat leaking fuel and oil is just one of hundreds of vessels recovered or removed in recent years

San Joaquin County officials on Tuesday said no wildlife had been impacted by fuel that leaked into the Delta from a sinking boat over the weekend.
On Monday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Environmental Health Department were made aware of a submerged tug boat in the Delta’s Empire Tract area, near Herman’s and Helen’s, that was leaking fuel.
“Approximately 200 yards of rainbow sheen and fuel odor were reported in the area, and the boat had approximately 600 gallons of gasoline and 100 gallons of diesel on board before sinking,” the county said a media statement Tuesday. “No one was injured in the incident.”
An environmental scientist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was dispatched to the Delta and was still on scene Tuesday, the county said.
The scientist determined that no impacts to wildlife have been observed at this time.
The United States Coast Guard has assumed command of the incident, the county said, and is now coordinating containment and clean-up activities.
The Coast Guard has also contracted divers to assess the containment and safe removal of fuel from the Delta, as well as assess for additional fuel on the tugboat.
Crews will be onsite performing boom maintenance and anticipate that clean-up will take several days.
The area in which the incident occurred is in Supervisor Tom Patti’s District 3. More than 125 vessels have been either recovered or removed from the Delta in the last four years, Patti said. He said the tugboat is a commercial vessel, over which only the Coast Guard has authority.
The owners of the boat are known, and Patti said Coast Guard investigators are actively speaking with them.
“There is another tugboat out there, and we have made it known to the Coast Guard,” he said. “We report, but it’s up to the Coast Guard to take action. Unfortunately, it’s not until something bad happens will they take action.”
Despite that, Patti said it has been a big relief no wildlife in the area had been harmed as of Tuesday, and that county officials responded quickly to the fuel leak.
“Our water and habitat are vital,” he said. “The Coast Guard are exceptionally well versed in what they need to do, and we’ve mobilized the assets they might need. They are well-honed, and so we are very appreciative of the action and care they are taking to protect our Delta.”
Patti added that the Sheriff’s Office estimates a $4 million recovery cost.
Barbara Barrigan-Padilla, executive director of Restore the Delta, said the environmental pollution from neglected boats is a threat to the estuary’s ecosystems and drinking water supplies, and that abandoned vessel mitigation was “woefully” underfunded.
“Sadly at the moment, all that can be done is for government agencies to monitor and contain leaking fuel,” she said. “The state and water districts spend hundreds of millions on project planning for the tunnel while ignoring the basics, like removing abandoned vessels or beefing up funds for accidents.” The tugboat is not the first vessel to sink and leak fuel in to the Delta waterways.
In 2016, the 87-foot paddleboat Spirit of Sacramento capsized near Bethel Island and the Coast Guard was dispatched to contain a fuel leak on board, according to San Francisco’s ABC 7.
It was believed the vessel had 600 gallons of diesel fuel aboard, and two men were seen manning the boat disappeared, reports state.
Salvage and cleanup of the area took about a month, according to Fish and Wildlife.
