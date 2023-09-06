Toxic threat in the Delta: Submerged tugboat leaking fuel and oil is just one of hundreds of vessels recovered or removed in recent years

On Monday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Environmental Health Department were made aware of a submerged tugboat in the Delta’s Empire Tract area, near Herman’s and Helen’s, that was leaking fuel.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE

San Joaquin County officials on Tuesday said no wildlife had been impacted by fuel that leaked into the Delta from a sinking boat over the weekend.

