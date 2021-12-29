Five weeks after it was first identified in the United States, the COVID-19 omicron variant has made its way to San Joaquin County.
Officials with San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced Tuesday that two cases of the variant had been identified in the county. Both individuals were fully vaccinated but had not received booster shots, public health said.
“With its fast transmission rates, we anticipated the omicron variant appearing locally,” San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said in a media statement.
“That’s why we continue to encourage anyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated and get a booster — especially as people consider gather for New Year’s,” she said. “As we start 2022, let’s do our best to protect ourselves and those around us through testing and vaccination.”
Since the variant was identified in San Francisco last month — the first report in the country — county public health has encouraged residents to continue wearing masks, get tested, get vaccinated and stay home if they are sick.
Last Friday, California Department of Public Health officials said the highly contagious omicron variant was responsible for as much as 70% of new cases throughout the state.
However, San Joaquin County health officials said numbers here are under control.
“Current cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates received from Emergency Medical Services continue to remain manageable within the county,” San Joaquin County Public Health Services spokeswoman Cheryl Laughlin said Tuesday.
Over the weekend, California reported an average of 11,914 new COVID-19 cases per day, a 73% increase from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times.
Along with that increase, 4,001 patients were being treated for COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday, a nearly 14% jump from the week prior, the Times reported.
Health officials across the state are blaming the omicron variant for the increases.
However, San Joaquin County’s weekly COVID-19 data report only has variant information through October, with the Delta variant still identified as the dominant strain locally. Laughlin said that was due to a backlog in tests.
“The Public Health Services lab has been receiving large numbers of non-variant and duplicate labs that are requiring extra time to sort through,” she said. We will continue to release the verified data as it is double checked against detailed criteria.”
According to county public health’s Monday report, there were 1,059 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since Dec. 22.
With 106,140 total cases and 1,875 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March of 2020, the county’s case rate was 12.3 per 100,000 residents as of Monday. Two weeks ago, the case rate was 12.9 per 100,000.
New hospitalizations have remained relatively low as well, as county health reported just three new admission due to the virus between Sunday an Monday, for a total of 81 people being treated at seven facilities.
There were 73 people being treated in hospitals two weeks ago, according to county public health.
The county’s test positivity rate as of Monday was 5.1%, up from 3.5% three weeks ago.
In Lodi, there have been 9,313 total cases, with 98 reported between Dec. 22 and Dec. 27. There have been 208 deaths in Lodi.
Some 41,342 Lodians have been fully vaccinated, while 6,285 are partially vaccinated. That’s 68.1% and 10.45 of the city’s population, respectively.
A total of 493,278 residents in the county are fully vaccinated, and 67,350 are partially vaccinated. That’s 61.7% and 9.8%, respectively.
In the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, there have been 767 cases and 14 deaths, with 12 new cases reported since Dec. 22.
In the 95227 ZIP Code that includes Clements, there have been 78 cases and one death, while in the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 535 cases and 10 deaths, with four new cases reported since Dec. 22.
In the Lockeford area, which includes part of the 95240 ZIP Code, there have been 1,616 cases and 34 deaths, with 22 new cases reported since Dec. 22.
If the state was still using its Blueprint for a Safer Economy recovery model, the county would be in the purple, most restrictive tier.
According to the CDPH, 32 counties have higher case rates than San Joaquin. One of those is Sacramento County, which had a case rate of 16.9 per 100,000 residents.
There have been 171,146 total cases and 2,537 deaths in the county, with 4,461 cases and 62 deaths reported in Galt, according to Sacramento County Public Health.
Some 15,112 Galtonians have been fully vaccinated for 58% of the city’s population. A total of 963,540 Sacramento County residents are fully vaccinated, while 86,844 are partially vaccinated.