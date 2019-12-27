The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol had a busy two days over the Christmas holiday responding to shootings, vehicle accidents and a possible kidnapping.
On Christmas Eve at about 1:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol’s Stockton office responded to a three-car traffic collision on southbound Highway 99 at Acampo Road.
According to reports, the event began as a road rage incident near Elk Grove, and the dispute continued down the highway until the collision occurred.
An unknown number of gunshots were then fired, but no one was injured, the CHP said.
One of the people involved was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the collision, though, the CHP said.
Deven Richardson, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm, according to San Joaquin County Jail website. No further details were released as of Thursday.
On Christmas morning, the CHP responded to the report of a vehicle in the Mokelumne River in Woodbridge.
The CHP said firefighters had to use a boat to rescue a man who had driven his SUV into the river at about 10:30 a.m.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, was in the area of Lower Sacramento Road and Mokelumne Street when his SUV left the roadway for unknown reasons, the CHP said.
The man drove through the gravel parking area of a private property and down a short embankment before ending up in the water, the CHP said.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and arriving officers found him on top of the submerged SUV, the CHP said.
The property owner let firefighters borrow his or her boat to rescue the man from the water. The man was taken to an area hospital, and the CHP said it is “strongly suspected” that alcohol was a factor.
No further details were released Thursday.
That same day, Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a green Honda driven by a woman with two warrants for her arrest near Lodi and attempted to pull her over.
The woman, later identified as Amber Holden, had been involved in two previous pursuits, reports state, and deputies knew she most likely would not pull over.
Holden, 33, led deputies on a 3-mile pursuit before she lost control of the vehicle near Highway 99 and Liberty Road in Galt, the Sheriff’s Office said.
She was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of evading officers and for the two warrants, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office is crediting the McDonald’s in Flag City for saving the life of a woman who was the victim of an attempted kidnapping on Christmas Eve.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the restaurant and told employees to call 9-1-1, she also provided the employees with the license plate of the vehicle she was traveling in and asked them to hide her.
After the woman used the restroom, she attempted to place an order, but a man nearby demanded she use the drive-thru, the Sheriff’s Office said.
While in the drive-thru, the woman mouthed “help me” to an employee as deputies arrived to speak to staff. Restaurant employees rushed them out the door, telling them the victim was in the drive-thru.
The woman was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with the man in the passenger seat, the Sheriff’s Office said.
During the investigation, deputies learned the man, identified as Eduardo Valenzuela, had been violent with the victim in the past, and on Tuesday had demanded she take him to visit his family.
The Sheriff’s Office said Valenzuela had threatened to kill the woman with a firearm. A stolen weapon from another state was found in the trunk of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Valenzuela was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, possession of stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office said.