An organization dedicated to preserving the old west will unveil a monument this weekend to commemorate one of the last historic gravesites in Acampo.
The graves are those of Bernard and Lizzette Poppe, who died in 1885 and 1883, respectively.
Now, Tuleburgh Chapter of E Clampus Vitus will dedicate a plaque to the site, located on the 18000 block of East Collier Road, which will make it a state historical monument.
About 130 years ago, there was a pioneer cemetery a quarter mile west of Mackville Road and located along the south side of Collier Road. The town that was once there was named Mackville, and is now known as Dog Town, E Clampus Vitus member Eric Schneider said.
“They used to have greyhound dog races there,” he said. “And when the dogs outlived their use, they were let go and ran all over town. the stagecoach would come through, and people would get out, see all the dogs and ask ‘what is this, Dog Town?’ And the name stuck.”
Schneider and Bryan Gibson, a descendent of the Poppes, designed and built the monument and plaque, which will be unveiled Saturday at noon.
Bernard Poppe immigrated to the United States from Germany with his father in the early 19th century, Schneider said. The family settled in New York, and Poppe worked the docks before purchasing land in upstate New York to raise apples.
He worked on the Erie Canal in 1834, married Lizzette, and then led a wagon train out to California in 1849. Bernard Poppe worked for John Sutter in Trinity County for about a year, sold his property in New York, and was able to buy land along Collier Road.
The land is still owned by Gibson and his relatives.
The E Clampus Vitus organization was created some time in the 19th century, dedicated to preserving the American West, specifically the Mother Lode and gold mining regions of the area.
Schneider himself has had a fascination with history, and grew up across the street from the Poppes’ gravesite.
“Ever since I was a young man of about 8 years old, I would go over there and clean it up,” he said. “I’d pull weeds and just keep it looking nice. So when I joined this organization, I thought it would be a good project to preserve and dedicate to make it a landmark.”
A local classic cars enthusiast group will have their vintage autos on display Saturday, and Schneider is inviting the community to the site to witness the unveiling.
