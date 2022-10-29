A time to honor: Numerous events on tap for Veterans Day

Vince West performs during the Roc-vember Fest at Idol Beer Works in Lodi Saturday, Nov. 10, 2017. The benefit music festival was held in benefit for Operation Restored Warrior in honor of Veterans Day. This year’s three-day ROC-Fest will take place at Five Window Beer Company, High Water Brewing Co., and Ollie’s Pub.

 News-Sentinel

If you are looking to honor those who served in the nation’s armed forces, both past and present, for the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, a handful of events and ceremonies are planned to take place next month.

Five Window Beer Company will kick-off the long weekend on Nov. 10 when its hosts the ROC-fest 2022.