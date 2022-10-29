A time to honor: Numerous events on tap for Veterans Day

If you are looking to honor those who served in the nation’s armed forces, both past and present, for the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, a handful of events and ceremonies are planned to take place next month.
Five Window Beer Company will kick-off the long weekend on Nov. 10 when its hosts the ROC-fest 2022.
Formerly known as RocVemberfest, the three-day event will feature live music at the brewery’s 9 W. Locust St. location, as well as at Highwater Brewing Co., 927 Industrial Way, and Ollie’s Pub, 22 N. School St.
The event raises funds for the Mighty Oaks Foundation, whose national director of development, Kevin Knutson, is a U.S. Marine veteran and Lodi native.
The Mighty Oaks Foundation provides resiliency and recovery programs to veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, combat deployments and daily military life.
In addition, the foundation has supported first responders, firefighters, police officers and paramedics since 2021.
Music begins at Highwater Brewing Co., Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. Highwater Brewing and Five Window will both have music Friday night from 5-10 p.m., and again on Saturday from 1-10 p.m. Guests of all ages are welcome.
Ollie’s Pub will take over Saturday night from 6 p.m. to midnight. Only guests 21 years of age and older will be permitted.
Nearly three dozen musicians and bands are slated to perform over the course of the three nights.
Tickets are $25 online at tinyurl.com/LodiROC2022, and grants guests access to all three venues. Veterans and active military personnel will be admitted free with identification provided at each site.
Vinewood Elementary School, 1600 W. Tokay St., will also be honoring veterans on Nov. 10. Students will invite a relative or friend who has served to campus to tell their stories.
On Nov. 11, the American Legion Post 22 invites the community to its annual Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at 11:11 a.m. at its 320 N. Washington St. hall.
Music will be performed by the Lodi Community Band beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the event’s keynote speaker will be Valley Springs resident Don Goodrich, who served three tours in Vietnam in naval aviation.
Goodrich is one of many in his family to serve in the armed forces. His grandfather served in France during World War I, and his father served on the USS Abner Read during World War II.
His daughter served two tours in the Navy during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He is the past commander of American Legion Post 102 in Valley Springs, past first vice commander of the American Legion’s District 13, current commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2600, and a member of the Vietnam Memorial society.
The event will also feature the Missing Man ceremony, which involves a table with empty place settings for six. The empty chairs represent Americans who were, or are missing from each branch of the Armed Forces — Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard — and civilians.
A member of American Legion Post 22 will light the candle on the table, which reflects hope for missing soldiers’ return, alive or dead.
A 21-gun salute conducted by Post 22 members will close out the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is free.
The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County presents a Veterans Day Tribute at the Bob Hope Theater in Downtown Stockton at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 as well.
The program’s keynote speaker will be Army veteran Capt. Josh Hunsucker.
Doors open at 9:45 a.m. the theater is located at 242 E. Main St. in Stockton. Admission is free.
If you want to be outdoors, American Legion Post 233 will present a Veterans Day Parade in Elk Grove at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The procession begins at the Cosumnes CSD building, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. and turn onto Elk Grove-Florin Road, ending at Elk Grove Park.
A presentation will begin at 10 a.m., the parade begins at 11:11 a.m.
