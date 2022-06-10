STOCKTON — A scanning issue may cause a delay in tabulating ballots cast on June 7, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office said Thursday.
The ROV reported that 42,000 vote-by-mail ballots received as of last Saturday were supposed to post on election night, but due to the scanning issue, only 15,000 of posted.
A total of 21,028 votes posted on election night, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office, and the remaining 6,028 tallies reported were from people who cast ballots at the polls, the ROV said.
“ROV staff have identified each of the ballots with scanning issues, just like they would a damaged ballot, and have taken actions approved by the California Elections Code to duplicate the defective ballots using a two-person integrity process while under camera surveillance to ensure the votes are cast,” The ROV’s office said. “This process takes time and will result in a longer tabulation time.”
Another 77,000 vote-by-mail ballots were received Wednesday, which the ROV’S office said will need to be scanned and tabulated.
It is believed a large number of people held on to their ballots until election day because of concerns about mail timeliness and wanted to make sure their ballot arrived properly.
“This is a significant anomaly,” the ROV said. “Assuming that 25%-30% of those ballots will be rejected due to the scanning issue, it will most likely slow down the tabulating process.”
County officials updated the status of the count as of late Thursday evening.
- 88,700 unprocessed ballots including vote-by-mail ballots; provisional ballots; conditional voter registration provisional ballots; and unprocessed ballots that are damaged, need to be remade, or require further review. Additional ballots may be received before the June 14 vote-by-mail postmark deadline.
- 22,081 ballots have been tabulated.
- Result totals will vary each week depending on scanning activities and ballots that need to be duplicated due to a ballot barcode printing issue.
- Future ballot postings will occur every Tuesday by approximately 9 p.m. until all votes are tabulated before the statutory deadline of July 7, 2022.
