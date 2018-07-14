Lodi fence fire fought

The Lodi Fire Department received reports of a fence on fire on the 400 block of Cedar Court at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, according to Battalion Chief Michael Alegre, and arrived to find the flames already causing minor heat and smoke damage to the exteriors of two duplexes.
“Fire units got a quick jump on the fire which prevented it from involving both duplexes,” Alegre said. “Flames, upon arrival, were lapping beneath the eaves of both duplexes. Roof shingles were burned, (a) window shattered from the heat and a large portion of the fence was destroyed.”