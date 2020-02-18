LODI — Smack Pie Pizza partners with Changing Faces Theater Company to raise funds for the new black box acting studio on Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Smack Pie Pizza, 121 S. School Street, Suite B, Lodi.
The black box acting studio will have seating for 60 people, and a thrust stage at 720 W. Lodi Ave.
CFTC will have prizes and raffles available at Smack Pie during the fundraiser.
All patrons interested in raising money for the theater by purchasing a pizza must have a copy of the fundraising flier, which is available on the CFTC Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChangingFacesTheaterCompany/
— Oula Miqbel
Community Hospice names new CFO
MODESTO — Community Hospice, the oldest and largest nonprofit hospice agency serving the Central Valley, announced the appointment of Lenny R. Verser Jr. as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer.
Verser joined Community Hospice on February 10 in his new role, with more than 20 years’ professional experience in finance and accounting.
He brings a wealth of specialist knowledge in corporate and nonprofit to the CFO role. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Therapeutic Solutions in Chico.
He has also held other senior positions in the past and has been instrumental in enhancing productivity levels, reducing costs, introducing process improvements, technology solutions and performance management.
Verser attended Oklahoma State University where he received his Bachelors of Science in business administration with an accounting emphasis. He received his Juris Doctorate from Lincoln Law School of Sacramento. He is licensed a certified public accountant and a member of the California state bar.
— Oula Miqbel
‘Great American Baking Show’ seeks contestants
CALIFORNIA — “The Great American Baking Show,” hosted on ABC, is looking for contestants with a real passion for baking for its 2020 competitions.
“The Great American Baking Show” is a spin-off of “The Great British Bake-Off” in which amateur bakers square off against one another in a number of tasty challenges that test their baking chops.
People interested in applying for the show must apply online by uploading a photo, answering a few questions about baking and how they started baking, who they bake for and the diversity of their baking repertoire.
Producers also want to know if applicants have any signature dishes or family stories about baking.
Contestants must upload a one to two minute video of explaining why they would be a great contestant on “The Great American Baking Show.”
The deadline for applications is Feb. 25, and hopefuls must be at least 18 years old and residents of the U.S., the rules state.
Producers are looking for truly amateur bakers, so applicants cannot have attended culinary, pastry or baking school in the past 10 years nor worked full-time as a baker.
If a contestant’s main source of income is from baking, he or she is not eligible to compete on the show, according to the show’s rules.
To apply, visit thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com.
— Oula Miqbel