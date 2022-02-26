LINDEN — While he spent 26 years in law enforcement, Paul Brennan said public safety is not the only issue he’d like to tackle if elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in November.
“My focus is keeping the community safe, holding the county accountable, and getting things done,” Brennan said. “I’ve spoken with a lot of people in this district, and some of the complaints I hear include the trash along the side of the road, or the amount of time it takes to get development projects approved. All these things are fixable, and I think it shouldn’t be difficult to do with a phone call.”
Brennan, 50, is one of six vying for the District 4 seat, which will be vacated by the termed-out Chuck Winn later this year.
A former corrections officer with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and former San Joaquin County probation officer, Brennan doesn’t see himself as a politician out to play party politics.
However, he’s no stranger to the political arena.
In 2003, he co-founded the San Joaquin County Probation Officers Association, where he served as both vice president and president from its inception to 2014.
While serving as president from 2008 to 2014, he was also president of the State Coalition of Probation Organizations, advocating and opposing bills that affected probation officers across California in their day-to-day work.
“I’ve been a part of politics,” he said. “I know what should and shouldn’t be done. The bigger an organization gets, it’s harder to get some smaller, or basic issues, handled. My hope is that I’m going to be out there getting things done, advocating for common sense ordinances that will benefit residents not only in my district, but the entire county.”
Those issues include crime, water, homelessness and education.
Brennan said his service as a peace officer provides experience in what works and what doesn’t when it comes to tackling crime. While rehabilitation works for some, he said others will not change their behavior no matter what the incentive or consequence.
He supports fully funding law enforcement, and will make recruitment and retention of sworn personnel a priority as supervisor, as well as justice for victims of crime.
In 2015, Brennan was appointed to the Linden County Water District board of directors, and served again as both vice president as president.
He said his time on the board has provided him with experience to address water issues, including addressing implementation and oversight challenges of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
Homelessness has been a major topic of discussion for supervisors in the last few years, and Brennan supports a three-pronged approach to address the county’s crisis that includes providing shelter, providing treatment, and providing proactive enforcement of current and new ordinances.
Working with local agencies and the state, he said the first two prongs can be accomplished. He said he supports proactive enforcement of local ordinances and state law to relocate the homeless by working with the Sheriff’s Office, municipal law enforcement, and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
Brennan’s wife Tracy and his grandmother have been teachers, and Brennan said that has helped him understand the challenges facing the educational sector.
He said he would like to focus on providing more support to students with special needs or those enrolled in alternative education. He also supports vocational trade schools.
Born in Carmel, Brennan’s family moved to Stockton when he was a boy. He attended San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to UC Davis, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1994.
The following year, he was hired as a corrections officer by the Sheriff’s Office, then moved on to the county’s probation department in 2001 before retiring last December.
In addition to serving on water boards and in probation officer associations, Brennan helped create the Linden Neighborhood Watch, and served on the Linden-Peters Chamber of Commerce board of directors as president and vice president.
“I feel that these positions have really prepared me for a position on the board of supervisors,” he said. “A lot of times, we’ve covered similar issues and topics at the chamber, or on the water board, at the POAs. I know this is a humbling process, and if I get the job, it will still be a learning process.”
Brennan will be facing Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; Lodi Unified School District teacher Nancy St. Clair; Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding; and American Event Rentals owner Steve Colangelo in the June primary election.
The two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the November general election.
For more information about Brennan, visit www.brennan4supervisor.com.
Note: This is the first in a series of profiles on District 4 candidates.