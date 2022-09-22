There four three seats up for grabs on the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education this November, and Trustee Courtney Porter is the only incumbent running for re-election in a contested seat.
Elected to serve Area 4 in 2018, Porter said he is running to retain his seat because it is a critical time for the district to ensure its students can succeed.
“I have an insider’s perspective of how the district operates, and I know what changes need to happen to make the organization a better one for the kids,” he said. “I am a parent of children who graduated from this district, and I also worked in a classroom in this district for 38 years. I am well aware of the challenges that face Lodi Unified, and I am not afraid to ask tough questions in order to find solutions.”
Area 4 encompasses Henderson and Independence schools; Lakewood, Podesta Ranch and Woodbridge elementary schools; Millswood Middle School and the Valley Robotics Academy.
But Porter said if elected to a second term, he would work with the other six board members to establish a set of objectives for all school sites that details what the district hopes to accomplish in the coming years.
“The implementation of these goals at each site will vary based on the needs of the students,” he said. “Each site, with the collaborative help of parents, support staff, teachers, and site administration, will develop an inclusive plan that will lead to the success of every student on campus.”
In addition, Porter said he would like the district to reduce class sizes and expand summer school to include classes that help students move forward rather than merely correct the failing grades they received during the previous year.
He said he would like to discuss extending the school day with 0 and 7 periods to give students the opportunity to enroll in more electives.
Prior to serving as a Lodi Unified board member, Porter spent 38 years as a teacher and water polo coach at both Lodi and Tokay high schools.
During that time, he was a science department chair at Tokay, aquatics director at both high schools, and a member of the Lodi Education Association executive board.
He defeated Dave Sorgent and Kanwaljeet Gill in 2018 for the Area 4 seat, and will seek re-election against business owner Jeremy Duncan and Stockton Unified School District truancy outreach specialist Mark Scrivens.
Porter said Lodi’s schools are a reflection of the community, and the district needs to work with all of its areas to promote student success.
“Every one of us should be invested and involved in the education of this community’s children,” he said. “The better educated (Lodi Unified) students are, the stronger our community becomes. (Lodi Unified) needs to encourage more collaboration, greater inclusion, and shared decision-making in order to truly involve the community in how we approach educational leadership.”
