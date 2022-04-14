STOCKTON — There is still a moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission in the county this week, according to the latest report from San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
The county’s new COVID case and test positivity rates were 3.3 per 100,000 residents and 1.9%, respectively, according to county public health’s Monday report.
If the state were still using the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county would still be in the orange, or “moderate” tier.
In order for the county’s risk to be considered “minimal,” its case rate needs to be less than 1 per 100,000 residents, and the test positivity rate must be less than 2%.
Monday’s case rate is down from the 4.3 per 100,000 reported two weeks ago, while the test positivity rate increased by .3%.
Hospitalizations saw a major decline over the last two weeks, with 14 people being treated in the county’s seven hospitals as of Monday. There were 25 being treated as of March 30.
There have now been 167,531 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began two years ago, as well as 2,214 deaths.
Of those, 14,189 cases have been in Lodi, as have 244 deaths, according to county public health. Some 105 new cases were reported over the weekend, with two new cases in Lodi.
In the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,207 cases and 18 deaths, while there have been 120 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements.
There have been 836 cases and 12 deaths in the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge, with one new case reported.
In the Lockeford area, which includes both the 95240 and 95237 Zip codes, there have been 2,382 cases and 36 deaths.
Some 63.9% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, while 13.2% are partially vaccinated.
County public health reported that 190,216 residents have received at least one booster shot as well.
In Lodi, 73.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 14.5% are partially vaccinated.
Sacramento County Public Health reported that there have been 281,789 cases and 3,116 deaths since the pandemic began, with 6,877 cases and 77 deaths in Galt.
Some 65.7% of Sacramento county residents are fully vaccinated and 70.8% are partially vaccinated.
In Galt, 63% of the population are fully vaccinated. Sacramento County Public Health not provide partial vaccination information for individuals cities on its dashboard.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will receive its next COVID-19 report from San Joaquin County Public Health Services at its April 19 meeting.
