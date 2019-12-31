Lodi Public Library closed New Year’s day
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, located at 201 W. Locust St. will be closed on Wednesday, for New Year’s Day.
— Oula Miqbel
World of Wonders open New Year’s Day
LODI — The World of Wonders Science Museum, 2 N. Sacramento St., Lodi, will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
— Oula Miqbel
Enjoy First Friday Art Hop of new decade
LODI — First Friday Art Hop for the new decade commences Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
The Lodi Arts Commission sponsors a free citywide art walk at various venues on the first Friday of each month.
It will feature an art showcase from Denise Gage and her work titled “Rise and Shine.”
The art hop will also feature three photographers and other community artists.
Guests attending the art hop can meet local artists, sample local wines and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying an evening in Downtown Lodi.
This event is a free event funded and supported by the Lodi Arts Commission, Lodi Arts Foundation and the City of Lodi.
To learn more about the First Friday Art Hop call 209-333-5550.
— Oula Miqbel
Rose pruning class to be at Stockton garden
STOCKTON — The fourth annual rose pruning demonstration will take place Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. at the University Park World Peace Rose Garden, 599 E. Magnolia Street, Stockton.
Participants will learn how to prune the most popular of rose varieties such as hybrid teas, grandiflora, floribunda and more. Topics will include pruners, gloves, sharpening pruners, pruning saws, dormant sprays, composting beds and when to fertilize.
TJ David, Co-Creator of International World Peace Rose Gardens, will share knowledge on all aspects of rose growing. He has been working on the projects since 1984, and prunes about a 1,000 roses annually in various gardens.
Light refreshments will be served. The demonstration and admission to the University Park World Peace Rose Garden are free.
For more information, please contact Mandi Dumlao at 209-473-6167or visit the University Park World Peace Rose Garden website at www.universitypark .com/rose-garden.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
Eggman endorsed by Dolores Huerta
STOCKTON — Susan Talamantes Eggman, a candidate for State Senate District 5 and current assembly member for California’s 13th District, has received an endorsement from Dolores Huerta, a prominent American labor leader and civil rights activist and co-founder of United Farmer Workers of America.
Huerta praised Eggman for her strong leadership skills and experience fighting for her community.
Eggman grew up on her family’s small almond orchard and apiary in Turlock. After graduating from Turlock High School, she served four years in the U.S. Army as a medic. After her military service, Eggman attended California State University, Stanislaus, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work.
Eggman was first elected to the State Assembly in 2012. She currently serves as the Chair of the Agricultural Committee fighting to protect local farmers, dairies, and crops.
To learn more about Eggman visit susaneggman.com
— Oula Miqbel