Applications for the vacant District 4 seat on the Lodi City Council previously held by Shakir Khan will be posted on www.lodi.gov by 5 p.m. Friday.

The council held a special meeting to discuss the process for appointing a new council member at the LOEL Senior Center Tuesday morning, and the deadline to submit applications will be 5 p.m. March 25, giving prospective candidates one week to throw their hat in the ring.