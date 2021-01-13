LODI — On Tuesday, Lodi Police Department detectives conducted an investigation at Popular Massage, 20 W. Turner Road, after receiving complaints of prostitution at the business.
During the investigation. a 47-year-old woman from San Pablo was arrested on suspicion of prostitution.
Detectives requested Victim Witness staff respond to provide resources to the woman so she could seek help if needed. At this time it is unknown if this incident is related to human trafficking.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi police officer nominated for award
PROVIDENCE, Utah — Lodi Police Department officer Erika Urrea has been nominated as the 2020 Force for Good Champion. The winner will be awarded $5,000. Voting is open at www.ffg2020.com, and Urrea has tallied 1,025. Voting closes Friday, Jan. 15.
This is the first time the Force for Good Awards will be given to officers who display extraordinary acts. The Force for Good awards were founded to bring attention to the kind and courageous acts of law enforcement officers.
On Aug. 12 at 8:44 a.m., Urrea was driving in the area of Lodi Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks when she saw a man in a wheelchair, who appeared to be stuck on the tracks while the crossing arms were coming down. She was able to pull the man from the chair as a train approached. He survived with injuries.
— Wes Bowers
Fire departments get traffic safety grants
LODI — The Mokelumne Rural Fire District, Liberty Fire District and Lodi Fire Department were awarded a regional grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to purchase extrication equipment that will help with emergency response.
The equipment can aid in extricating victims from a severely damaged vehicle and reducing the time it takes to transport victims to receive critical care.
“The Mokelumne Rural Fire District and the other two agencies in this grant relies on this type of safety equipment to help save the lives of critically injured crash victims trapped in a vehicle,” Chief Frank Ramirez said. “The difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes, which is why it is critical to be able to reach victims and provide treatment as quickly as possible.”
The grant will help reduce the number of persons killed in traffic collisions. Safer roads and cars, stepping up enforcement and awareness, along with faster and more effective extrication equipment for emergency responders will help send traffic accident trends downward, Ramirez said.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Wes Bowers