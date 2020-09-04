- 18,099 (see note) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 368 deaths. 90 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care; 21 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 4 in the ICU. 16,591 (see note) are considered "recovered."
- 18,813 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 327 deaths. 190 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 52 in intensive care. 15,459 have "likely recovered."
- 273 total cases in Calaveras County, with 2 deaths. 4 patients are hospitalized. 203 have recovered.
- 237 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. 2 patients are hospitalized. 212 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 15,162 cases in Stanislaus County, with 282 deaths. 14,102 have recovered.
- 18,977 cases in Alameda County, with 296 deaths.
- 14,411 cases in Contra Costa County, with 186 deaths. 77 are currently hospitalized.
- 722,283 total cases in California, with 13,490 deaths.
- 6,198,996 cases in the United States, with 187,710 deaths. 2,283,454 have recovered.
- 26,510,880 cases worldwide, with 872,569 deaths. 17,617,081 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Note: Cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin County is still updating its data as of Sept. 4. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected. San Joaquin County defines “recovered” as any patient who is not currently hospitalized and whose first symptom or positive COVID-19 test (if asymptomatic) was more than 14 days ago, even if they continue to experience symptoms.