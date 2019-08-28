Lodi council tries out trolley

The wheels of the trolley bus went round and round all through the town as Lodi City Council members toured the city on the new Gillig trolley bus at Tuesday’s shirtsleeve meeting.
The meeting began inside Carnegie Forum, where Lodi Transportation Manager Georgia Lantsberger provided information detailing the acquisition of the Gillig trolley bus and the design process.
“We championed this bus through the production,” Lantsberger said. “From the color of the trash can to the placement of banners and motifs, no detail was left unturned.”
Lantsberger and other staff members worked with the Livermore-based transit bus manufacturer Gilllig to design the trolley, which cost $663,268.
The bus was funded by a state grant.
“This is a grant-funded bus. We often hear (from residents) why didn’t you spend money one way versus another way, but the grant could only be used on transit. The dollars can’t be used to modernize a park or construct a homeless shelter,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said.
Although the trolley bus was purchased using grant monies, Mayor Mark Chandler questioned the cost.
Lantsberger said the hefty price tag was due to the quality and life span of the bus.
“These buses last 12 years, and the other cutaway buses we normally use last five to six years, but cost us $200,000,” Lantsberger said. “A regular Gillig bus without the trolley package would cost $445,000.”
However, the council voted to replace its 2001 Champlain Trolley during a council meeting in December of 2017, which is why the transportation staff purchased the trolley bus package.
On Tuesday morning, city staff ogled at the trolley bus, which was parked in front of Carnegie Forum, before stepping onto the trolley.
The trolley bus resembles a 20th century cable car with a purple body with gold trim, a green banner, and grape emblems bordering the windows of the bus.
The trolley has solid oak seats and brass stanchions, with portable seats in the front of the bus that can be lifted to provide wheelchair access to riders.
The trolley will service the fixed route that tours all areas of the city, alternating between five routes, with exception to express routes.
“The trolley bus is a great way to market the city’s public transit system and introduce residents to the Grape Line,” Lantsberger said.