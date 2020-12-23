It’s finally beginning to feel like winter in Lodi. First, several days of thick fog descended on the Central Valley earlier this week. Now, rain clouds are expected to start drifting into town on Christmas day, bringing the gift of wet weather through the weekend.
Unfortunately for the local area, which has been unseasonably dry so far this year, the rain isn’t likely to last past Monday.
The Lodi area is looking at two rounds of precipitation in the coming days, thanks to the North Pacific Jet Stream dipping south, said Derek Witt, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The first round will hit on Friday, he said.
“Christmas day, afternoon, the rain will overspread your area,” he said.
Showers are expected to be intermittent, tapering off on Saturday, he said, with about a quarter to half an inch of rain anticipated.
The weather is likely to dry out on Saturday night, but by late afternoon or evening on Sunday, more rain will roll in.
“There could be some rumbles of thunder with that as well,” Witt said.
While Sunday’s rain will likely be heavier than Friday and Saturday, it’s expected to move through the area more quickly.
“By Monday morning, it should be clearing up. There could be a passing shower on Monday,” Witt said.
Temperatures look to be above average through Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s, and drop down to more average mid-50s highs Sunday into mid-week.
Showers are expected to be widespread throughout Northern California on Friday and Saturday, according to a tweet from National Weather Service Sacramento. Drivers should be wary of rain-slick roads and ponding of water on roadways, the agency warned.
Anyone with plans to travel into the Sierra Nevada mountains should expect delays, slick roads, reduced visibility and chain controls throughout the weekend, NWS Sacramento said on Twitter. Mountain passes were expected to see up to a foot of snow on Friday and Saturday alone.
But after Monday, the area is looking at dry weather for the foreseeable future, Witt said.
Weather experts have been predicting a dry, warm winter for California this year, due to La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean. As early as mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atsmospheric Administration was warning of a dry winter ahead.
“There’s a good chance this winter will be drier and warmer than average. This is likely to affect the Sierra Nevada snowpack and the timing of spring runoff, which can lead to trouble next year with the water supply in California,” Lowell Stott, a professor of Earth sciences at the University of Southern California, told the USC News on Dec. 4.