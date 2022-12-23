Lodi City Councilman Mikey Hothi received a standing ovation Wednesday night when he was unanimously selected mayor, becoming the first Sikh to hold the position in the city’s history.
First elected to the council in 2020, Hothi is a Lodi native who graduated from Tokay High School in 2008.
He represents the council’s fifth district and served as vice mayor this past year under mayor Mark Chandler, who announced last summer he would not seek re-election.
Hothi was nominated by newly-elected councilwoman Lisa Craig, who won election to Chandler’s seat in November, and was unanimously selected vice mayor during Wednesday’s meeting.
Born to parents from India’s Punjab region, Hothi said growing up in Lodi was a challenge, particularly after 9/11, when many Muslims and Sikhs experienced unfair harassment due to an perceived association to the terrorist organization responsible for the World Trade Center attacks.
But Hothi explained that his family not only survived, but thrived in Lodi. Many became business owners and entrepreneurs who still manage successful companies today.
His family was also instrumental in founding the Sikh temple on Armstrong Road, he said.
“Our experience is similar to that of the Hispanic community that came before us, the Greek community, the Germans,” he said. “Everyone came to Lodi because they realized it was a safe family town. (It has) great education, great people, great culture, great values, and just hard-working people in this town. I’m just proud to represent this community as its next mayor.”
While the council celebrated its first Sikh mayor, it also bid farewell to Doug Kuehne, who lost his District 3 seat to Cameron Bregman in November.
First elected to the council in 2014, Kuehne served as mayor in 2017 and 2020.
He thanked his wife and two daughters for their support and advice during his tenure on the council, and said he was most proud of working with the Lodi Committee on Homelessness to make the in-progress access center a reality.
“It’s been a joy to work with all of (the council), and it’s been a joy to serve the public,” he said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the staff we currently have at the City of Lodi. Every one of them is a rock star. I trust the city is in great care and leadership under all of you.”
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said Kuehne fought hard for the causes in which he believe during his eight years on the council, including the Harmony Homes project, the access center, the Turner Road/99 Interchange project, the Lodi Arch restoration project, and several economic development programs.
He added that it was hard to over-estimate Kuehne’s impact on Lodi and its future.
“Few things are in scarcer supply than someone who will give all sides of an issue dignity, listen carefully, and make dispassionate and thoughtful decisions,” Schwabauer said. “Few in my career have shown that skill better than Doug Kuehne. At the same time, Doug was not merely reactive. He was passionate and fought hard for causes he believed in. And together, wit the council, he brought many from hope to reality.”
After being sworn in Wednesday night, Craig echoed Kuehne’s sentiments about the importance of having support from family, stating she could not have run a successful campaign without it.
“It’s not an easy thing running for city council,” she said. “We spent six or so months meeting with people in our community and speaking with staff. I’m just honored to be representing the entire community, not just the district. At the end of the day, we’re really here to represent and share the values of the community through policies, legislation and the actions we take.”
Kuehne’s successor also made history Wednesday night, becoming the youngest council member to serve in Lodi at the age of 21.
Bregman pointed to the seat in the audience he occupied before being sworn in and said everyone around it was responsible for his campaign and subsequent election to the council.
“I’m so grateful for all the family and friends who put me where I am today,” he said. “I don’t know whether to cry or smile, there’s so many emotions going on right now. Just look to the left and right today. Because you never know when (those around you) are going to be gone. Just be grateful for what you have at all moments.”
Also sworn in Wednesday night was incumbent Alan Nakanishi, who ran unopposed this year for his fifth term on the council.
Now representing District 1, Nakanishi was first elected in 1998 before successfully running for the California State Assembly in 2002.
He returned to the council in 2010 and has been re-elected every four years since.
“Many people don’t realize how it feels to be a councilman in this city,” he said. “I think of many council members who served here, and there are nothing but good memories. They left this city a wonderful place. What we are right now is because of what they’ve done in the past. We’re lucky to live in Lodi, and I look forward to serving with this new council.”
