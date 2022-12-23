Ready to serve: Newly elected Lodi councilman Mikey Hothi optimistic as he embarks on first term

Incoming City of Lodi councilmember Mikey Hothi pictured in Lodi Fri. Nov. 27, 2020.

 Bea Ahbeck/Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi City Councilman Mikey Hothi received a standing ovation Wednesday night when he was unanimously selected mayor, becoming the first Sikh to hold the position in the city’s history.

First elected to the council in 2020, Hothi is a Lodi native who graduated from Tokay High School in 2008.