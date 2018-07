Lodi native helps recruit others to Army

Sgt. Allen Blue has returned to the Central Valley to educate people about what Army life is really like. The Lodi native is one of five other local soldiers that were specially chosen for the Special Recruiting and Assistance Program and detailed to San Joaquin Recruiting Company in Stockton.

“For the last three weeks I’ve been out here in the Lodi and Stockton area driving around talking to people and giving them my story and just giving more information,” Blue said. “A lot of people out here don’t know what the Army will offer, and I’ve been going out giving people referrals and taking them to the recruiting center in Stockton and getting them set up so they’ll get more information and hopefully they’ll join the Army.”