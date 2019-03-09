LODI — The Lodi Police Department is searching for a man suspected of committing armed robbery on Thursday.
At approximately 3:25 p.m. Thursday, a black male adult entered the Check ‘n Go loan agency, 207 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, with a handgun and demanded cash before running out of the business, according to Lt. Fernando Martinez.
Officers are currently trying to collect video surveillance footage to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
— John Bays
Lodi businesses to offer prizes to art hop visitors
LODI — Double Dip Gallery owner and artist Tony Segale will honor Friday Art Hop visitors with wooden dollars that can be exchanged for ice cream at the Double Dip Gallery at 222 W Pine St.
Last week Segale offered Lodi art lover Marlene Gritts a stack of wooden dollars after she was named the winner for the art hop grand prize.
The winner is chosen from visitors to the art hop who have their brochures signed at each venue.
The Lodi Arts Commission is working with local businesses that participate in the First Friday Art Hop to produce a grand prize for visitors.
The purpose of offering prizes for visitors is to increase attendance for the Friday Art Hop, which takes place on the first Friday of each month. The locations and information for the art hop can be found on the Lodi Arts Commission Website at http://www.lodiarts.org, or through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lodi-Arts-Commission-234949686521062/
— Oula Miqbel
Charity seeks item donations for April auction
LODI — Michael’s Miracle Foundation is looking for donors interested in donating items for a charity auction that will be held at the Merlot at 23 W. Elm St. on Saturday, April 20 from 5 to 11 p.m.
The foundation provides scholarships to youths from low-income families who cannot afford to put their students through sports.
The foundation is looking for brand new sports equipment, gift baskets, and raffle items.
Anyone interested in volunteering that evening or donating items to raffle or auction are encouraged to reach out to the foundation through Facebook at www.facebook.com/ Michaelsmiraclefoundation/ or through the foundation’s e-mail at www.michaelsmiraclefoundation@yahoo.com
— Oula Miqbel
Galt police to host Coffee With a Cop on March 20
GALT — The Galt Police Department will host Coffee With a Cop from 5 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Starbucks, 12821 E. Stockton Blvd., Galt.
— John Bays
Thousands of UC workers to go on strike on March 20
A union representing 14,000 research, technical and health care workers at the University of California will go on strike March 20, labor leaders said Friday, because UC leaders are ignoring their concerns about job security, benefit erosion and income inequality.
— Sacramento Bee
CLARIFICATION
Fired Up Pizza in Lodi can be found on Facebook and Instagram at /lodifireduppizza or can be called at 209-598-3610 or send email to miapizza1@ comcast.net. This information was left out of an article on Friday’s Page four of the News-Sentinel.