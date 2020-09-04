Members of the Bear Creek Community church teamed up with Juice It Up in Lodi to bring a little cool relief to the staff of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial on Wednesday evening.
After going through the entrance procedure, which includes a temperature check, mandatory masks, and disinfecting of hands, the group set up in the lobby to hand out 250 smoothies to staff. At 6 p.m., each staff member lined up and was handed their choice of a mango or strawberry smoothie.
Some staff members grabbed trays for their department, and all quickly headed back to work, fruity drinks in hand.
Bear Creek Community church’s Charley Hauner came out with his wife Kim and daughter Bess to volunteer.
“We’re recognizing all the staff at Lodi Memorial Adventist Health for all the hard work they’re doing, realizing things are still critical, and they’re stressed and maxed out, and maybe this will just be a little bit of respite or relief for them,” he said.
Some staff members lined up by a large display featuring the American Flag and the text “Heroes work here,” and had their picture taken with their smoothies.
Gloria Salcedo, a member of environmental services and housekeeping, enjoyed her smoothie with her co-workers before returning to work.
“(It was) really nice, thank you very much! We appreciate them coming and giving us a free drink!” she said.
Juice It Up provided the smoothies for the event.