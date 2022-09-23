Mashni envisions a safer and more prosperous Lodi

Rita Mashni is one of two Lodians aiming to unseat incumbent Doug Kuehne on the Lodi City Council this November,

 Courtesy photograph

Rita Mashni says integrity, strong family values and true leadership is what is needed to make Lodi safer, healthier and more prosperous for its citizens, especially the children.

“Our children are our future, and a strong future depends on strong children shaped by strong families and strong communities,” she said. “My biggest goal is to make our communities more inclusive and connected through inclusive zoning, fair housing laws, and ensuring everyone can access public transportation.”