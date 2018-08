Lodi store celebrating 20 years of making memories

“I think it’s because it was one of the first ones here in the area, maybe not the first, but one of the first,” Turner said of the longevity of the store that specializes in paper products for scrapbooking and card making. “I don’t need the monetary gratification from it. I think if you needed to make a living from it, it could be very tough. You could still do it, but you’d have to be the only person. You couldn’t hire help. It’s more a hobby for me, even though it’s a store. It’s my place to come.”