OAKLAND — A Lodi doctor who was found guilty of defrauding both Medi-Cal and Medicare earlier this year was sentenced to seven years in prison this week.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Gary Wisner’s sentencing Tuesday morning.
“Gary Wisner used both his patients and state resources to line his own pockets,” Bonta said in a media statement. “Due to his dishonest behavior, patients at his clinic had to undergo unnecessary medical tests so he could steal from the state’s Medi-Cal funds. This sentence reaffirms what we know to be true: abuse of power by medical practitioners will never be tolerated within our state’s healthcare system.”
Between 2012 and 2016, Wisner administered excessive and medically unjustifiable X-rays to his patients at his medical clinic located at 621 S. Ham Lane.
In 2016, representatives from the California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse were notified by multiple government offices that Wisner was overbilling the Medi-Cal and Medicare programs for those procedures.
Investigators randomly selected files of five Medi-Cal patients and five Medicare patients, which became the basis of the 10 felony charges of which Wisner was convicted in June.
The investigation revealed Wisner would administer X-rays even in routine office visits and would X-ray multiple parts of a patient’s body regardless of whether it had any relation to a patient’s medical condition, the agency said.
Over the course of an approximate four-year period, evidence collected showed Wisner subjected 10 individual patients to hundreds of unnecessary X-rays at his clinic. He had 26,000 patients under his care, the agency said.
Wisner is also the subject of an independent criminal complaint filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for workers’ compensation fraud. The case is still pending, Bonta said.
