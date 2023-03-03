Hundreds of third-graders from five different school districts filed off buses at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds Thursday morning, eager to visit a variety of educational booths to learn about the county’s agriculture.
The students, accompanied by parents and teachers, moved in packs as they visited some 70 displays as part of the annual AgVenture, presented by the San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.
AgVenture educates the county’s youth about agriculture, healthy-living, and locally-produced products. Students spend two hours at the field day learning everything about fruit and vegetables, livestock, farm equipment, mosquito abatement, agriculture mechanics, youth organizations, pest abatement, and law enforcement, among other topics.
Lakewood Elementary School third-grader Emma Fugazi said she loved visiting booths with animals like rabbits and goats on display.
“I liked the goat, but I liked the bunny more,” she said. “Because I want one.”
When asked if she might grow up to work with animals, she shrugged and said she didn’t know.
Classmate Memphis said he liked seeing the chickens and the goats, although wasn’t to keen to put his hand near the latter, presented by East Union FFA teenagers.
“I did not want to put my fingers next to it, because it might bite,” he said. “(It’s) not taking my finger off. I just kind of touched it and I was like ‘nope, I’m out.’”
Vinewood Elementary School students Kelsie Kesterson and Parker Dibble both enjoyed visiting the calves presented by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation.
“I learned baby cows are cute,” Dibble said. When asked if she might grow up to work with animals, she said “maybe.”
But classmate Travis Baumbach was interested in a completely different kind of organism.
“I learned that a ton of different bugs help with the soil, like a centipede or snail or spiders,” he said. When asked if he might work with bugs and insects in the future, he laughed and said “definitely not.”
Lodi Unified students were joined by third-graders from the New Hope, Oak View and Stockton Unified school districts Thursday, which is one of four AgVenture field days throughout the year.
AgVenture program brings government, resource agencies and private organizations together to demonstrate to students why the sustainability of agricultural is vital to the community, and how each organization plays an important role.
The program’s ultimate goal is to help local youth better understand and appreciate the importance of agriculture and nutrition and potentially inspire them to pursue a career in the industry. Another field day will be held later this month in Manteca for students in the south part of the county.
About 10,000 students, teachers and chaperones will participate in the AgVenture program this year, made possible with the support of more than 1,000 volunteers. For more information about the program, visit sjcagventure.com.
