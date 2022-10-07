LODI — The public is invited to an informational Lodi Access Center Greet, Meet & Eat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at 710 N. Sacramento St., Lodi.
Officials will be on hand to describe how the access center is being operated, and attendees will be able to hear testimonies from those who have benefited from its services.
Reservations must be made by calling 800-466-7205.
Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week coming soon
STOCKTON — California is marking Lead Poisoning Prevention Week from Oct. 23 to 29 this year.
Even small amounts of lead can harm a child’s health. A child with lead poisoning can have trouble learning, paying attention and behaving. The only way to know if your child has lead poisoning is for your child to get a blood test to detect lead.
On Oct. 24, 26 and 28, the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Branch will host webinar sessions about preventing lead exposure in drinking water, and lead service line replacement. All sessions are free and open to the public.
Political notes: Lisa Craig team to mark National Fire Prevention Week
LODI — In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, which will be held from Oct. 9 to 15, the Lisa Craig for City Council team invites children and families to join them at Emerson Park for a sidewalk chalk art contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Lodi Fire Department is encouraging Lodi residents to create chalk drawings with a fire safety message as part of a social media campaign to increase fire prevention awareness.
Dancers from Twinkle Toes Dance Studio will perform and ice cream treats will be available for kids at this free event. For more information, visit www.lodifor lisa.com.
