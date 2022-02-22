Ag innovater, philanthropist Dino Cortopassi ‘fought to win’

The Central Valley’s agribusiness industry lost an icon this month.
Philanthropist and retired farmer Dean “Dino” Cortopassi passed away on Feb. 10 at the age of 84 due to complications from a stroke.
Born in 1937 to Italian immigrant parents Amerigo and Teresa in Stockton, Cortopassi graduated from Stockton High School in 1954.
According to News-Sentinel archives, It was not long after graduating that Cortopassi developed rheumatic fever. His doctors advised him to “go lightly,” but that was not in his nature.
He suffered a mild heart attack, and was further instructed to rest, otherwise he would die. At the advice of his future father-in-law, he enrolled at UC Davis, where he studied agricultural economics and soil science, earning an associate’s degree in 1958.
That year, he married his high school sweetheart Joan and landed his first job as a grain buyer for Pillsbury.
Although he loved farming, he did not possess any land of his own after graduating, so he rented a 65-acre parcel in Stockton, where he was able to cultivate his first crop.
Over the next six decades, the land increased to more than 7,000 acres that Cortopassi owned along with partners Cocoa Farms, Del Rio Partners and Lodi Farming.
“I think he was thought to be ‘larger than life,’ and an iconic California farmer,” Lodi Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Pat Patrick said.
Steve Coldani, owner of Calivirgin Olive Oil, said Cortopassi was an innovator in agriculture, particularly when it came to olive oil.
“He was good for California olive oil,” he said. “It’s an industry dominated by imports to the country, but he produced California oil. And he put California on the map more than other companies. He was god for that.”
In 1968, Cortopassi purchased Cal-Gift, a specialty pickling company, and soon became interested in the packaging and processing side of the agricultural industry. He would invest in a number of enterprises that included Gilroy Canning, Sierra Quality Canners, Muir Glen Organic Tomatoes and his own Corto Olive.
In 1978, he and local vintner John Kautz organized a group of farmers to purchase Stanislaus Food Products, which manufactures tomato-based products for restaurants across North America. Eight years later, Cortopassi bought the company outright.
Coldani said while Cortopassi had several businesses under his belt, he and his team were always happy to help other farmers and business owners succeed in their own ventures.
“His team of people, and their miller, they’re all good people,” Coldani said. “Whenever we ran into a snag, we could call them, and they’d always be willing to brainstorm. They’d always have an answer for you too, and they were usually good ones.”
In 2005, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans awarded Cortopassi the Horatio Alger Award, given to those who exemplify dedication, purpose and perseverance in their personal and professional lives.
Ten people are given the award each year, and Cortopassi was honored alongside Buzz Aldrin that year.
“No one makes it entirely on his own, and in my case, I had many people contributing to what success came my way, and I appreciate them all," Cortopassi told the News-Sentinel at the time.
“Success is not an accident,” he said. “It comes from being rigorous, being disciplined. Just work like hell when a disguised opportunity comes your way.”
Other accolades he received during his lifetime included being named one of four Outstanding Young Farmers in 1970, and three years later, he was inducted into the Young Presidents Organization of outstanding business leaders under 50.
Cortopassi was known for his charity, and in 1990 created the Cortopassi Family Foundation, focused on education, hospitals and other causes in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
The foundation has given money to St. Mary's Dining Room for the hungry; and scholarships for black Stockton children to attend two inner-city Catholic schools, St. Gertrude and St. George; as well as a large gift for University of the Pacific’s Donald and Karen DeRosa University Center, among other causes.
In 1992, he began converting 350 acres of farmland on Brack Tract in the Delta into a wetlands habitat now known as “The Black Hole.” It was eventually expanded to 750 acres, and he would serve as CEO of the Wetlands Preservation Foundation.
Cortopassi did not shy away from politics. In 2013, he filed a lawsuit against the state for failing to dredge the Delta.
The following year, he launched his “Liar, Liar” campaign, in which he targeted was he considered to be wasteful spending by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Legislature as a whole.
And in 2016, he funded Proposition 53, which required a statewide vote before the Legislature could issue bonds to fund large-scale projects like high-speed rail and the Twin Tunnels.
“He not only built several successful businesses, but he would not back down from a fight,” Patrick said. “He spent a lot of money running ads up and down the state fighting the governor on a lot of issues. No matter how big the foe, he fought to win.”
Cortopassi was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife Joan, their four children, and 10 grandchildren.