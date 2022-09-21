If you are looking to get out this weekend, get some exercise and help local businesses and nonprofit organizations at the same time, two events will be held in Lodi this weekend.
California Farmland Trust is hosting its Second Annual Race to Slow the Pace 5k/10k at Bokisch Vineyards on Sept. 25.
Charlotte Mitchell, CFT executive director, said the event’s name represents the organization’s efforts to slow the pace of urban development near historically agricultural lands throughout the state.
“We’re running to protect farmland from urbanization,” she said. “Getting people out, especially on these lands is so important. There is winegrape harvesting happening (in Lodi) right now, and just a lot of things happening in the agricultural industry.”
Last year’s run, also held at Bokisch Vineyards, drew about 200 participants. Mitchell said 200 have already registered for the 2022 event, and she’s hoping more will want to sign-up on Sunday.
Both the 5K and 10K runs will begin where the winery and vineyards meet, continuing through the Bokisch property on a maintained trail, and ending at the picnic area.
Runners and registered guests will be served a paella lunch and celebrate with awards and Bokisch wine.
Mitchell said Boksich Vineyards was chosen as the run’s location because owner Markus Bokisch and his wife Liz have been long-time supporters of the organization.
“Both Markus and Liz have served on our board in the past,” she said. “They understand the mission of our organization, and they’ve been very supportive for a long time.”
Founded in 2004, the CFT is a culmination of farmland conservation advocates from all over the state. According to www.cafarmtrust.org, the organization has protected 17,606 acres of land on 81 farms in six counties.
Check-in for the event begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, and the run starts at 8:30 a.m. Brunch will be available at 10 a.m., and awards are tentatively scheduled to be given out at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is $60 until Saturday, and $65 Sunday morning. Virtual registration is also available for $45 until the maximum number of in-person participants is reached.
Young defenders of truth and justice will converge on Lodi Lake Saturday morning for the Court Appointed Special Advocates’ 8th Annual Superhero Run.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m., with the 5K at 9 a.m. and a Kids Dash at 10:15 a.m.
Participating children are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costumes, as they run, visit Superhero Alley and the Community Resource Fair that will be held that day as well.
Medals for first, second and third-place runners will be awarded.
If you can’t make it to the lake, CASA provides participants the opportunity to run virtually by selecting a day, time and location to run Sept.. 24 through Oct. 8.
Registration is $35 for adults, $20 for children younger than 12. Each runner receives a CASA Superhero t-shirt, and children younger than 12 will receive a CASA Superhero cape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.