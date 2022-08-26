GALT — Speaking in front of the Officer Kevin Tonn Fallen Heroes Memorial, Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski said he had hoped his department would never have to hold a service there since the monument’s completion in 2013.
Unfortunately, he said, the department was doing so once again Friday afternoon.
The Galt Police Department held a memorial induction and wreath laying for Officer Harminder Grewal, who was killed in a head-on DUI collision last summer.
Kalinowski said Grewal’s energy for the job and his joy at being a Galt police officer was a catalyst in helping the department become the agency it is today.
“Harmin was well respected and liked by all members of the department,” Kalinowski said. “The impacts of Harmin’s loss are something that honestly can not be explained. Of course, we’ve all had to deal with the loss of a loved one, close friend or a co-worker, but the loss of Harmin simply hits differently.”
Grewal’s induction on the Fallen Heroes Memorial comes exactly one year after his death. He was 26 years old.
On Aug. 22, 2021, Grewal and Officer Kapri Herrera was traveling north on Highway 99 near Dillard Road at 4:35 a.m. to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County when their patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a pick-up truck that had jumped over the center median.
Both Grewal and Herrera had to be extricated from the vehicle, with the former taken to Kaiser’s South Sacramento campus in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries four days later.
“I’ve watched the members of this department process the loss of Harmin, and while collectively they dug deeper, worked harder and never complained, I’ve always seen their pain,” Kalinowski said.
“And I’ve seen people forever changed by Harmin’s tragic death,” he added.
“As one department member recently explained, Harmin brought the bright side to every situation. Harmin was friends with everyone, and I can say the fact that he was beloved by all was a true testament to his impact.”
According to California Highway Patrol reports, the truck that collided with Grewal and Herrera’s vehicle was traveling at an unknown rate of speed when it struck the center median. The truck’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and his two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Herrera was transported to UC Davis medical Center in critical, but stable condition.
“You are one hell of a fighter,” Kalinowski told Herrera Friday. “I want you to know that we continue to support you, and that we’re with you every step of the way. You’re an amazing woman with a bright future ... thank you for your service and were glad you are still with us.”
A graduate of Delta College’s POST Academy, Herrera was hired by the Lodi Police Department in 2019, and joined the Galt department in February of 2020.
An officer with the Galt department for more than two years at the time of his death, Grewal was named the 2020 Officer of the Year in June of last year.
He had also been recognized by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving California the prior March at an awards ceremony for helping remove 64 impaired motorists from the streets in 2020. Grewal made more than 30 impaired driving arrests that year.
“This last year has been a journey that I would never wish on anyone,” Kalinowski told Grewal’s family. “But it’s been an honor to have you by our side every step of the way. I can see why Harmin was so special by the gracious way you’ve allowed all of us to grieve with you while working on ways to continue to honor Harmin and give service to our community.”
Grewal was the third Galt officer inducted on the Fallen Heroes Memorial along with Officer Roy Marcum, who died in 2012, and Tonn, who was killed the following year.
Each member of the Galt Police Department, as well as members of Grewal’s family, laid white roses on the memorial after a wreath was placed in his honor.
Herrera then helped escort the family to a private ceremony held following the memorial. She and the Grewal family were not available for comment after the event.
