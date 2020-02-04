Lodian wins Susan B. Anthony award

Lodi’s Julie Thompson was recently named one of the 2020 recipients of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Achievement Award for her commitment and contribution to education.
The award is given to women who have excelled in their communities by dedicating their time and talent to empower members in their community and elevate the status of people living in San Joaquin County.
The Commission on the Status of Women in San Joaquin County selects women representing 18 different categories ranging from business to science and women’s rights. For a person to be nominated for this award they must be nominated by an organization that they are associated with and they must live in or work in San Joaquin County.
The Lodi chapter of the American Association of University Women nominated Thompson for her leadership qualities and initiative, according to AAUW member Pat Drouin.
“Initially I was stunned that I got nominated. After learning I had won the award it took me several days to get over the shock of it all,” Thompson said.
“It has just been overwhelming and I feel honored to receive this award, especially on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being granted.”
Drouin said she felt Thompson’s devotion to the AAUW and other philanthropic groups, in conjunction with her contributions to education in Lodi, is what encouraged the group to nominate her.
“She is so active in our organization and she is just an outstanding female leader in our community,” Drouin said.
Mary Ann Cox-Martin, who serves on the AAUW Tech Trek board, said Thompson is a devoted educator whose skills and desire to teach extend beyond the classroom.
“She always teaches us about the current technology and keeps us up to date and current with social media. She also takes the time to help read scholarship applications for our Tech Trek scholarship program,” Cox-Martin said.
Thompson said her dedication and enthusiasm for teaching stems from her 35 years of experience as an English teacher with the Lodi Unified School District.
While at Lodi Unified Thompson led the committee that encouraged district officials to implement the senior project, which required high school students to find a community mentor to help them research a topic. As part of the project, students had to write a 6- to 10-page research paper and present it to a panel of judges.
“I was stretched thin by getting the project up and going. I had to find community judges and mentors, while also convincing staff to get out of their comfort zone, and getting them involved with the process,” Thompson said.
Thompson said she is both grateful and overjoyed to have been named a recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Achievement Award. She has no intention of slowing down, and she is determined to continue volunteering and working to enrich her community.
In addition to serving with the AAUW, Thompson volunteers at the Lodi Salvation Army Hope Harbor, the Woman's Club of Lodi, and the Hospice Butterfly Auxiliary of Lodi, which raises funds for Hospice of San Joaquin.
Thompson will receive her award at the 45th annual Susan B. Anthony Women of Achievement Awards ceremony on Feb. 15 at the Stockton Golf and Country Club, 3800 W. Country Club Blvd., Stockton. Tickets for the event are $50 per person. The evening will begin with a mingling and networking session at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m.